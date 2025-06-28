Kerala minister calls 'Bharat Mata' portrait 'religious image', slams Governor for violating Constitution

KOZHIKODE: Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday strongly criticised Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for displaying Bharat Mata portrait during official functions at Raj Bhavan and labelled the act a "blatant violation" of constitutional norms.

The minister also termed the portrait, depicting a woman holding a saffron flag, as a "religious image".

"A person holding a constitutional post worshipping such an image during official events is "tantamount to subverting the basic principles of the Constitution", he said at a press conference here.

Sivankutty's statement comes against the backdrop of intense war of words and street protests in Kerala over the Raj Bhavan's decision to display the Bharat Mata portrait at functions there.