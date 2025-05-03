Box office data release triggers outrage among producers in Kerala

KOCHI: The Kerala Film Producers Association’s (KFPA) decision to release monthly box office collection figures — a move it claims is aimed at helping investors — is evoking negative reviews.

The move, initiated from February, has thrown open a rift, with some producers warning that it could backfire and end up discouraging investment, besides distorting perceptions of success in a fragile market.

According to the KFPA’s March 2025 report, just one film – L2: Empuraan – out of the 15 released that month was commercially successful. The association defends its decision to release the figures, saying it would help inform producers of industry trends and financial outcomes. However, not everyone is convinced.

Producer Sandra Thomas, among those vehemently opposed to the move, said the decision has started hurting the industry. “The numbers they release are partial. There are multiple sources of income, including OTT rights, remake rights, dubbing rights and theatre collection. When we release the theatre collection, it gives the wrong impression that the entire industry is in loss,” she explained.

Santhosh T Kuruvilla, co-producer of films like Da Thadiya, Mayaanadhi and Nna Thaan Case Kodu, too, was critical of the decision. “I don’t know who hired these people to release monthly reports of Malayalam films. These are confidential numbers. If a body authorised or constituted by the state is releasing these figures, then it is understandable,” he posted on social media and called on those involved to stop “spreading false ideas” about the industry.

Kuruvilla warned that publicising box office failures could dampen investor confidence. “The goal of film production is not just high returns. The entertainment industry works on long-term goals,” he said.

However, KFPA vice-president G Sureshkumar said they want to caution new producers about the risks in investing in the sector. “The numbers were released not to discourage investors. Numerous producers are in debt and experiencing losses. We cannot let this happen. Actors’ remuneration and production costs are increasing. Potential producers should be aware of the risks,” he told TNIE.