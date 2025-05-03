Box office data release triggers outrage among producers in Kerala

KOCHI: The Kerala Film Producers Association’s (KFPA) decision to release monthly box office collection figures — a move it claims is aimed at helping investors — is evoking negative reviews.
The move, initiated from February, has thrown open a rift, with some producers warning that it could backfire and end up discouraging investment, besides distorting perceptions of success in a fragile market.
According to the KFPA’s March 2025 report, just one film – L2: Empuraan – out of the 15 released that month was commercially successful. The association defends its decision to release the figures, saying it would help inform producers of industry trends and financial outcomes. However, not everyone is convinced.
Producer Sandra Thomas, among those vehemently opposed to the move, said the decision has started hurting the industry. “The numbers they release are partial. There are multiple sources of income, including OTT rights, remake rights, dubbing rights and theatre collection. When we release the theatre collection, it gives the wrong impression that the entire industry is in loss,” she explained.
Santhosh T Kuruvilla, co-producer of films like Da Thadiya, Mayaanadhi and Nna Thaan Case Kodu, too, was critical of the decision. “I don’t know who hired these people to release monthly reports of Malayalam films. These are confidential numbers. If a body authorised or constituted by the state is releasing these figures, then it is understandable,” he posted on social media and called on those involved to stop “spreading false ideas” about the industry.
Kuruvilla warned that publicising box office failures could dampen investor confidence. “The goal of film production is not just high returns. The entertainment industry works on long-term goals,” he said.
However, KFPA vice-president G Sureshkumar said they want to caution new producers about the risks in investing in the sector. “The numbers were released not to discourage investors. Numerous producers are in debt and experiencing losses. We cannot let this happen. Actors’ remuneration and production costs are increasing. Potential producers should be aware of the risks,” he told TNIE.
Sandra, however, said several investors are leaving the industry over the “scary” box-office figures. “There has been a 40% decline in film production recently. People overseas used to invest in Malayalam cinema. Now they are not. They may be of the opinion that Malayalam cinema is not a safe business to invest in,” she emphasised.
Sandeep Senan, KFPA secretary, said the association aims to create awareness among investors.
“Our intention is not to deter investors, but to create awareness among them to invest wisely. We have been receiving complaints of financial loss. Young and new producers should understand how the business works and the possibilities of success and failure. In that sense, releasing the collection report will help them,” Sandeep said, adding that at least 70 to 80 films released in a year should be successful.
However, observers say OTT platforms operate independently of a film’s theatrical performance. “OTTs look at audience response, reviews and ratings, not box office data,” said Charles George, a Kochi-based OTT analyst. “Quality and genre determine whether a film is picked up, not how it fared in theatres,” he said.
George noted that even films that fail at the box office can attract OTT deals, though the overall number of acquisitions has declined. “Theatres and OTTs serve different purposes,” he said.
Alongside Empuraan, Officer on Duty and Rekhachitram are among the few films reported as profitable this year.