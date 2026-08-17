Kerala to roll out second phase of land reforms, State brand for farm products: VD Satheesan

KOCHI: Kerala will embark on a second phase of land reforms, introduce changes to outdated land laws to revive locked-up plantations, and launch a global marketing push for value-added farm products under a ‘Kerala’ brand, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said on Monday.
Announcing a series of measures to strengthen the farm sector, Satheesan also unveiled an AI-driven integrated system to protect farmers in hilly regions from wild-animal attacks. The announcements were made at the state-level Farmers’ Day celebrations and state farmers’ awards ceremony held at Kalamassery. The three key initiatives, Land Reforms 2.0, the ‘Kerala’ brand and the use of AI to tackle human-wildlife conflict, had also figured in Satheesan’s budget speech in June.
As part of the second phase of land reforms, the government will bring in necessary amendments to existing land laws to make them relevant to present-day needs and facilitate the revival of plantations that have remained shut for years, Satheesan said. He said opportunities would also be created for tourism in plantation areas without harming the environment. The government plans to promote multi-crop farming by encouraging high-value crops such as avocado and rambutan while adding value to agricultural produce and marketing them in national and international markets under the ‘Kerala’ brand.
The full-scale operation of Vizhinjam International Seaport would give Kerala an advantage in exporting agricultural products and spices, enabling faster and cheaper access to overseas markets, he said. The government will also establish more warehouses to enable farmers to store their produce and sell it when market prices are favourable, Satheesan said.
On the growing threat from wild animals in the high ranges, the Chief Minister said Rs 200 crore had been earmarked to strengthen measures to protect farmers. An integrated system that combines artificial intelligence with existing mechanisms would be implemented to prevent attacks, he said.
The government had already increased the support price for rubber from Rs 200 to Rs 250 per kg, Satheesan said, adding that it would be raised to Rs 300 in the next phase. The compensation for crop losses caused by climate change and natural disasters had also been increased by 25%, he said, adding that further improvements were being considered.
Satheesan said steps had been taken to clear arrears due to paddy farmers within two months of assuming office and ensure timely payment for their produce. Despite financial constraints, the required funds had been sanctioned, he said, adding that a permanent mechanism would be put in place to ensure timely payment for paddy procured in future.
Agriculture Minister T Siddique was present at the Farmers’ Day celebrations.
Satheesan also congratulated the recipients of the state farmers’ awards and felicitated Padma Shri Cheruvayal Raman, the first recipient of the Oommen Chandy Memorial Lifetime Contribution Award, for his contribution to preserving Kerala’s traditional agricultural heritage.