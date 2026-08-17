Kerala to roll out second phase of land reforms, State brand for farm products: VD Satheesan

KOCHI: Kerala will embark on a second phase of land reforms, introduce changes to outdated land laws to revive locked-up plantations, and launch a global marketing push for value-added farm products under a ‘Kerala’ brand, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said on Monday.



Announcing a series of measures to strengthen the farm sector, Satheesan also unveiled an AI-driven integrated system to protect farmers in hilly regions from wild-animal attacks. The announcements were made at the state-level Farmers’ Day celebrations and state farmers’ awards ceremony held at Kalamassery. The three key initiatives, Land Reforms 2.0, the ‘Kerala’ brand and the use of AI to tackle human-wildlife conflict, had also figured in Satheesan’s budget speech in June.



As part of the second phase of land reforms, the government will bring in necessary amendments to existing land laws to make them relevant to present-day needs and facilitate the revival of plantations that have remained shut for years, Satheesan said. He said opportunities would also be created for tourism in plantation areas without harming the environment. The government plans to promote multi-crop farming by encouraging high-value crops such as avocado and rambutan while adding value to agricultural produce and marketing them in national and international markets under the ‘Kerala’ brand.



The full-scale operation of Vizhinjam International Seaport would give Kerala an advantage in exporting agricultural products and spices, enabling faster and cheaper access to overseas markets, he said. The government will also establish more warehouses to enable farmers to store their produce and sell it when market prices are favourable, Satheesan said.