Congress picks VD Satheesan as Kerala Chief Minister after prolonged lobbying; celebrations erupt across State

Ending days of speculation and suspense amid an intense power struggle, the Congress on Thursday announced VD Satheesan as its Kerala chief ministerial pick.

The decision was taken at the a Congress Legislature Party meeting at the KPCC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. AICC state in-charge Deepa Das Munshi made the announcement.

The decision came after a nine-day deadlock involving a fierce three-way contest among senior leaders VD Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and AICC General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

After the party High Command names Satheesan as the next Chief Minister, celebrations broke out across Kerala.

Satheesan was at the Cantonment House in Thiruvananthapuram, the official residence of the Leader of the Opposition, when AICC leaders formally announced the decision in New Delhi.

Minutes after the announcement, supporters erupted in celebration, bursting crackers and distributing sweets in several parts of the state.

Paravur in Ernakulam district, the Assembly constituency represented by Satheesan since 2001, witnessed particularly grand celebrations, with party workers and residents taking to the streets to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said he accepts the party decision to select V D Satheesan as the chief minister of Kerala and congratulated him.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Venugopal said he will provide all support to the CM and the UDF government in Kerala.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi held one-on-one meetings with several party leaders in a bid to end the prolonged uncertainty.

Venugopal, considered a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi, reportedly enjoyed the support of a majority of Congress MLAs and MPs, while Satheesan retained the backing of influential UDF allies, including the IUML. Sources indicate that Venugopal secured the support of at least 47 of the 63 Congress MLAs.

Although Venugopal appeared to be the front-runner, sources said the Satheesan camp gained an edge in the leadership’s final round of consultations.

Senior leaders such as AK Antony, VM Sudheeran and K Muraleedharan reportedly urged the leadership to take public sentiment into account, which favoured Satheesan.