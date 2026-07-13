Uddhav Thackeray seizes on Ram Temple donation row to revive Hindutva pitch

MUMBAI: The alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has provided Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray with an opportunity to revive the party's Hindutva agenda and mobilise its disillusioned Hindutva support base.
As part of the outreach, Thackeray announced the 'Ram Raksha Andolan' at the Ram Temple in Nagpur's Ram Nagar on July 18. Nagpur is also home to the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP's ideological parent organisation.
Earlier, on July 5, Thackeray recited the Hanuman Stotra, Hanuman Chalisa and Ram Raksha Stotra at the historic Hanuman Temple in Dadar.
Party leaders said the recitation formed part of a broader political campaign aimed at reaching out to Hindu voters who had shifted towards the BJP and projecting Shiv Sena (UBT) as the original torchbearer of Hindutva founded by the late Balasaheb Thackeray.
They said the Ram Raksha Andolan was launched to demand an inquiry into the alleged theft and misuse of donations made to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, while alleging a nexus between the RSS and the BJP over the management of the temple's donations, gifts and ornaments.
Party leaders said Thackeray expects the campaign to persuade voters aligned with the RSS and BJP that the Ram Mandir board constituted under the BJP-led government is no longer serving the interests of devotees.
"BJP has stolen the donations and gifts given by Ram Bhakt therefore they have no right to take the Ram and Hindutva name at all. In BJP ruled regime even donation at Ram Mandir is not safe and secure," Uddhav said.
"The people who were appointed to safeguard the treasury of Ram Temple are turned out to cheater and thieves. People are more aware and understand the real intentions of the RSS BJP. They are not real Hindus also. Therefore people need to join their protest and support their cause," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.
In the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly session, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray also attacked the BJP over the issue, saying those who allegedly looted the Ram Mandir had no right to lecture others on Hindutva or Ram Bhakti.
He also said Shiv Sena (UBT) carried the legacy of serving people during times of crisis. A video clip of his speech later went viral on social media.