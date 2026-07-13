Uddhav Thackeray seizes on Ram Temple donation row to revive Hindutva pitch

MUMBAI: The alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has provided Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray with an opportunity to revive the party's Hindutva agenda and mobilise its disillusioned Hindutva support base.

As part of the outreach, Thackeray announced the 'Ram Raksha Andolan' at the Ram Temple in Nagpur's Ram Nagar on July 18. Nagpur is also home to the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP's ideological parent organisation.

Earlier, on July 5, Thackeray recited the Hanuman Stotra, Hanuman Chalisa and Ram Raksha Stotra at the historic Hanuman Temple in Dadar.

Party leaders said the recitation formed part of a broader political campaign aimed at reaching out to Hindu voters who had shifted towards the BJP and projecting Shiv Sena (UBT) as the original torchbearer of Hindutva founded by the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

They said the Ram Raksha Andolan was launched to demand an inquiry into the alleged theft and misuse of donations made to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, while alleging a nexus between the RSS and the BJP over the management of the temple's donations, gifts and ornaments.