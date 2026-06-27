Ram Temple donations row: BJP 'betrayed' Hindus, played with their emotions, says Uddhav

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday cited the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya to attack the BJP over its brand of "Hindutva", accusing the party of "betraying Hindus by playing with their emotions".

The former Maharashtra chief minister also vowed to lead protests to ensure "BJP-mukt Ram".

Addressing a rally in the Yavatmal-Washim constituency, represented by dissident Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Deshmukh, who recently joined the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, Thackeray accused the BJP of engineering splits in political parties to divert attention from real issues.

"Real Hindutva teaches humanity. We reject your (BJP's) Hindutva of looting temples. We want 'BJP-mukt Ram' and Shiv Sena (UBT) will lead such protests," he said.

The alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple has snowballed into a major controversy. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe found lapses in the shrine's donation management system, while eight people associated with counting cash and valuables were arrested.

All eight were remanded in judicial custody on Friday amid a political storm, with investigators saying they had recovered Rs 79.85 lakh.