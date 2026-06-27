Ram Temple donations row: BJP 'betrayed' Hindus, played with their emotions, says Uddhav

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday cited the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya to attack the BJP over its brand of "Hindutva", accusing the party of "betraying Hindus by playing with their emotions".
The former Maharashtra chief minister also vowed to lead protests to ensure "BJP-mukt Ram".
Addressing a rally in the Yavatmal-Washim constituency, represented by dissident Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Deshmukh, who recently joined the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, Thackeray accused the BJP of engineering splits in political parties to divert attention from real issues.
"Real Hindutva teaches humanity. We reject your (BJP's) Hindutva of looting temples. We want 'BJP-mukt Ram' and Shiv Sena (UBT) will lead such protests," he said.
The alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple has snowballed into a major controversy. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe found lapses in the shrine's donation management system, while eight people associated with counting cash and valuables were arrested.
All eight were remanded in judicial custody on Friday amid a political storm, with investigators saying they had recovered Rs 79.85 lakh.
'Gave you a scarecrow': Uddhav's dig at rebel MP
Referring to the recent rebellion within his party, Thackeray apologised to supporters for backing a leader who later defected and accused rebel leaders of betraying the trust of Shiv Sena workers and voters.
"At my suggestion, I gave you a scarecrow... you elected him, and for that I apologise. You elected him only on the face of the Shiv Sena chief and on my words. He betrayed us and blackened the trust you placed in him. There is a herd of traitors," he said.
Thackeray said the "true Shivsainiks" remained with him, while attacking the rebel MPs who recently switched to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
"The true Shivsainiks are with me. As for the others, you are all witnessing their behaviour. I honestly feel ashamed that they managed to remain in our company for as long as they did," he said.
Thackeray also revived his "50 khokha" (Rs 50 crore) allegation against Shinde, claiming the alleged price of MLAs during the 2022 Shiv Sena split was Rs 50 crore and questioning what MPs would be worth now, in an apparent reference to the recent rebellion within his party.
"Shinde is sitting over there, having committed betrayal. Back then it was written on the bullocks -- '50 crores'. The going rate of MLAs was 50 crores -- so what must it be now?" Thackeray said.
"50 khokha" (Rs 50 crore) is a political slogan used by the opposition in Maharashtra, referring to allegations that MLAs were offered Rs 50 crore each during the 2022 Shiv Sena split.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)