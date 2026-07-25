Fadnavis' Delhi visit sparks speculation over Education minister post; Sanjay Raut claims Centre role likely

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis left for Delhi on Saturday after completing his official engagements in Solapur, triggering speculation that he could be inducted into the Union Cabinet following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis were in Solapur to offer prayers at the Vitthal-Rukmini temple in Pandharpur on the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi. He left for Delhi after completing the official programme.

Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed that Fadnavis could be appointed as the new Union Education Minister.

“Devendra Fadnavis is highly educated —a lawyer by profession—and is known for articulating well-researched views on various subjects. There has been constant speculation about moving him to Delhi. Therefore, whether by coincidence or from his perspective—unfortunately, there is a huge possibility that Mr Fadnavis is likely to be shifted to Delhi, and by entrusting major responsibility at the Centre, this possibility cannot be ruled out," Raut claimed.