Tiger Shroff firing: Three key accused remanded to police custody till October 31

A Mumbai court on Wednesday remanded three key accused apprehended in connection with firing at actor Tiger Shroff to police custody till October 31. The accused were brought to Mumbai from Kota in Rajasthan early on Wednesday.

The trio is identified as Rehan alias Sukka, from Sonipat in Haryana; Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan, originally from Begusarai in Bihar and living in Mumbai; and Phool Singh from Haryana.

The crime branch probing the case produced them before a magistrate court and sought their custody for 14 days for a detailed investigation.

The police told the court that they needed to recover the weapons used in the crime and the accused had destroyed two mobile phones.

The custody was required to unearth the conspiracy and the motive behind the incident, the police said.