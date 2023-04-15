Curfew imposed, internet suspension period extended in Sambalpur 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR/SAMBALPUR: Curfew was imposed on Sambalpur city and the Odisha government extended internet suspension by another 48 hours on Saturday after sporadic overnight violence and the death of a man under mysterious circumstances.

Sources said the accused involved in the stabbing near Sambalpur town's Ring Road has been detained by the police.

"The accused has criminal antecedents and he had been booked in a murder case earlier. Our initial investigation suggests that one more person is involved in the murder. The other accused is absconding," said a senior police officer.

Police have launched a search operation to nab the absconding accused, he said.

About 35 platoons of the police forces are deployed to impose the curfew and maintain law and order.

"Our first priority is to restore normalcy in Sambalpur town," DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal told The New Indian Express.

"The situation is now under control and is expected to improve soon," he said and cautioned that strict and stern action will be taken against mischief makers.

DIG (North Central Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai said the administration decided to clamp the curfew to restore peace and normalcy in the region after Friday night's violence.

The Sambalpur sub-collector said in a notice that the district administration imposed the curfew with immediate effect as a precautionary measure till further orders.

The general people were, however, to go out and buy essentials between 8.00 AM to 10.00 AM and 3.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

"As the curfew has been imposed, we are allowing the movement of only those people who are coming out for medical emergencies. Stern action will be initiated against the people found to be violating the prohibitory orders," said Northern Range IG Deepak Kumar.

Sambalpur district collector Ananya Das said that all education institutions, business establishments and government and private offices will remain closed.

She appealed to the people to cooperate with the administration and ensure the early restoration of peace in western Odisha city.

The state home department in an official order said that access to internet and data services including WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media will continue to be suspended till 10 AM on April 17.

The restriction was imposed under the provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and The Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency/ Public Safety) Rules, 2017, the official order said.

Internet services were temporarily suspended for 48 hours from 10 am on April 13 to prevent the spread of inflammatory and motivated messages.

Meanwhile, about six persons have been detained for setting ablaze a few makeshift shops near Golebazar during the Hanuman Jayanti procession on Friday evening.

A number of shops were set on fire in the Ring Road, VSS Marg, Gol Bazaar, Geiti Road, and Nuapada areas despite the deployment of a large number of security personnel.

Police said the shops were set on fire after the news regarding the stabbing to death of a youth spread.

The youth, who hailed from nearby Badasinghari village, died at the hospital.

His associate was stabbed and critically injured.

Das, however, said the youth's murder may not be related to the violence linked to the Hanuman Jayanti celebration.

"It is an extraordinary situation in Sambalpur. I urge people not to believe in rumours. About 95 per cent of news being circulated was false. The normal condition will return soon with the help of people. The administration will decide on the measures in holding examinations for assistant section officers and other competitive tests," Das said.

(With inputs from PTI)

