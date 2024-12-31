2024: A horrific year for women in Odisha, marred by custodial torture, sex crimes, and murders

BHUBANESWAR: Shocking custodial torture, disturbing sex crimes and gruesome murders dotted the news landscape in 2024 marking it - mostly the second half - as a horrible year for women of Odisha.

The state police found itself at the wrong end of justice system when a woman and her Army officer fiancé were allegedly subjected to custodial abuse. The couple walked into Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar on September 15 night to report a crime but instead ended being booked. The woman was even allegedly molested and assaulted by the police personnel. A nationwide outrage followed. Five police personnel including the inspector-in-charge were suspended. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident.

In Rourkela, an adolescent girl was allegedly gangraped twice by five miscreants at two separate places on September 22 night. She had been at a bar where she was served alcohol despite being underage. Once she stepped out, she was sexually assaulted twice within hours of each other. On the previous evening, two girls aged 14 and 15 years were gangraped in the city.

On the intervening night of December 7 and 8, a rape accused who had jumped bail murdered his victim in cold blood. The 30-year-old accused, Kunu Kisan then dismembered her body, set them on fire and dumped the parts in Brahmani river near Rourkela in one of the most vicious crimes of recent times. Kisan had allegedly raped and impregnated the woman over a year back. Charged and arrested, he tried to influence the victim to change her stand in the court which he thought was his only chance at avoiding conviction. Unsuccessful in his attempt, he kidnapped and killed the woman.