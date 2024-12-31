Odisha's political shift: BJP's rise, welfare reforms, and governance challenges in 2024

BHUBANESWAR: With the change in government, 2024 showcased Odisha as a battleground for competing political visions. Both BJD and BJP prioritised welfare and infrastructure amid the tussle over scheme ownership reflecting deeper divides.

The governance saw a dramatic political narrative marked by the transition of power from BJD to BJP. This shift resulted in rolling out of new cash transfer schemes and renaming of flagship welfare programmes, sparking debates on continuity versus political rebranding.

The previous BJD government had launched a plethora of new initiatives and poll sops to the tune of more than Rs 30,000 crore in the run-up to the Assembly and general elections in May-June. From the Rs 6,255.94 crore Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project to Rs 4,000 crore integrated irrigation project in Malkangiri and Nua-O scholarship for students to Rs 1 lakh interest-free loan through ‘SWAYAM’, it tried to woo people from different sections of the society in the last quarter of the last financial year.

After wresting power mid-2024 driven by Odia Asmita (Odia pride), the BJP government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on the first day in office on June 12, announced to open all four gates of Lord Jagannath temple at Puri and reopened its Ratna Bhandar (treasure trove) as promised during the elections.

In July, he presented the highest annual budget of Rs 2.65 lakh crore, emphasising on inclusive growth with 19 new initiatives supporting farmers, women, youth and marginalised communities.