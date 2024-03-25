Game, set over. Stakes high for both BJD, BJP in Odisha

2024 is set to be the elections to watch in Odisha. The developments out of the blue that lingered on for over a fortnight threatened to derail the poll preps in both the camps of the ruling BJD and the principal Opposition BJP. Things have gone back to square one, but the playing field has raised the stakes to the highest level for both.

Erstwhile allies turned sworn enemies, the alliance plans of the BJD and the BJP started as two principal political rivals heading to consummate an unexpected union just ahead of the 2024 polls. After dragging for more than two weeks, the clamour slowly gradually faded into whimpers and finally emerged as a ‘whodunnit.’ Who wanted the alliance? What were the compelling reasons? Why exactly did the talks collapse? Who were the main actors of the negotiation?

Of course, there were clear indications that the BJP was inclined towards the pact as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s grand vision of ‘Chaar Sau Paar’ by presenting a grander NDA, uniting old partners while making new friends on the way. The BJD’s response too was more than effusive and warm. The regional outfit under Naveen Patnaik is battling anti-incumbency, voter fatigue and headed into a critical phase of transition. The future of the party needs to be secured too.