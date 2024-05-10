Exodus hole in BJD’s Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat

In the Sambalpur parliamentary seat, BJD’s Pranab Prakash Das is pitted against Union Minister and BJP candidate Dharmendra Pradhan. Das has the onerous task of plugging the holes the exit of senior and disgruntled party members has created in all major Assembly segments. Those who left the ruling party switched to the opposition camp, posing hurdles for the BJD’s plans of keeping its flock together.

Sambalpur Assembly seat, for example, saw former MLA and spokesperson of BJD Dr Raseswari Panigrahi quitting over Rairakhol legislator Rohit Pujari’s nomination by the party. The BJD tried to control the damage by swapping seats of Pujari with that of BJD veteran Prasanna Acharya, who was initially fielded from Rairakhol.

However, Panigrahi’s resignation was followed by at least 41 other functionaries of different wings of the party, all hardcore supporters of the former MLA. The noted gynaecologist has a stronghold not only in Sambalpur city but in several key areas in the constituency due to her years of activities in the past.

Despite Das’ candidature from Sambalpur, the party’s inability to prevent the exit of Panigrahi has not sent the right message. After Panigrahi quit, ruling party members like Ramdas Panda, founder of social organisation Sambal, moved to the BJP camp.