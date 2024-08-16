Resident doctors of JIPMER stage demonstration, begin indefinite protest

PUDUCHERRY: Resident Doctors at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) on Friday began an indefinite protest in solidarity with nationwide resident doctors demanding justice for the resident doctor who was raped and murdered while on duty at R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata and safety at workplace for medical professionals, particularly women..

The indefinite strike began with the shutdown of elective services by resident doctors, who organised a demonstration in JIPMER premises urging the central government to introduce a Central Protection Act to safeguard doctors from workplace violence and abuse and an assurance from the Prime Minister of India in this regard.

They also urged the state government to bring in legislation to provide protection to the doctors and health professionals serving in institutions in their respective states. The doctors with placards, face and body paintings also put forth messages for safety and security while taking care of patients, who have to be attended to at any odd hours as well as stringent action against those involved in "hooliganism" unleashed on the protesting medical students in Kolkata.

Later in the day the resident doctors along with medical students and nurses went on a rally inside the campus and a candle light march in the evening to highlight their demands.

The resident doctors have planned to scale up the agitation by taking up the protests outside the JIPMER campus, said the organisers.

Meanwhile, the Puducherry Government Medical Officers Association (PGMOA) has announced a protest on Saturday in solidarity with the medical fraternity in seeking justice for Kolkata resident doctors and demanding women's safety at the workplace.

The Indian Medical Association has announced nationwide withdrawal of services by doctors of modern medicine from 6 am on Saturday to 6 am Sunday for 24 hours. All essential services will be maintained and casualties will be manned. However routine OPDs will not function and elective surgeries will not be conducted.

Former Lt Governor of Puducherry and retired IPS officer Kiran Bedi has said that the Chief Secretary, Health Secretary and Home Secretary of West Bengal should be asked to submit their statements regarding the rape and murder of a resident doctor in Kolkata in a "sealed cover" to High Court, Kolkata.