TN 'NCC camp' POCSO case: Accused dies in hospital after suicide attempt; father killed in accident on Thursday

KRISHNAGIRI: The POCSO case accused and former Naam Tamilar Katchi functionary A Sivaraman (30) died without responding to any treatment at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital at Salem in the wee hours of Friday.

Sivaraman was involved in a fake NCC camp at a private school near Bargur in early August, where he allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl and harassed 12 other girls. The girl's parents filed a complaint with Bargur All Women’s Police Station on August 17, leading to Sivaraman's arrest on August 19. During his arrest, he attempted to escape, resulting in a leg fracture and admission to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital. Initially, he did not disclose to the police that he had consumed poison but later admitted it.

Subsequently, he was referred to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital at Salem on Wednesday due to liver damage and he died without responding to any treatment in the wee hours of Friday. He consumed poison two days before his arrest.

In response to the case, the State government has formed two teams: a Special Investigation Team to examine the fake NCC camps held at various schools and colleges in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri, and a Multi-Disciplinary Team to prevent future child abuse and provide recommendations to the government. Both teams began their inquiries in Krishnagiri on Thursday.

Additionally, a second POCSO case was filed against Sivaraman on Wednesday following a complaint from the parents of a 14-year-old girl. They alleged that Sivaraman sexually assaulted their daughter in January at a private school near Krishnagiri. Furthermore, a cheating case was registered against him on Wednesday for allegedly defrauding Rs 36.20 lakh in a land dispute.

Police sources also revealed that Sivaraman had previously consumed poison last month due to a family dispute and was treated at a private hospital in Krishnagiri for nearly ten days.

Sivaraman’s body will be handed over to his family after the postmortem on Friday afternoon.

Police sources said that in a related incident, Sivaraman's father, S. Ashok Kumar (61) of Gandhi Nagar near Kaveripattinam, died in a road accident on Thursday night. Kumar fell from his two-wheeler while riding home, and his body has been sent to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact State helpline 104 or Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.