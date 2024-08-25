Fake NCC camp: Madras High Court to hear probe transfer petition on August 27

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday will hear a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate AP Suryaprakasam seeking a CBI probe into the sexual assault of a girl at a fake NCC camp held in Krishnagiri district recently.

The petition has been listed for hearing before the first bench of Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji. The petitioner has sought the transfer of probe to CBI alleging that the state police “miserably failed” in its investigation and allowed the main culprit, Sivaraman, to die in custody. The investigation may be directed to be transferred to the second respondent for “proper investigation without any interference” from the authorities of the state government, he said in the petition.

He expressed anguish over the possibilities of closure of investigation under the pretext of the death of the main accused. He also sought the court to issue directions to the authorities to provide all relief to the affected children without waiting for the completion of investigation.