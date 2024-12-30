Women's panel begins probe into Anna University sexual assault case

The committee consists of NCW member Mamta Kumari and retired IPS officer Praveen Dixit, who formerly served as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra.

They are scheduled to meet the victim, her family, friends, and officials concerned besides representatives of non-governmental organisations in order to ascertain the facts.

The panel would focus on finding out the circumstances leading to the incident, assess the actions taken, and propose measures to prevent such incidents in the future.