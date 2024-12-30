Women's panel begins probe into Anna University sexual assault case

CHENNAI: A fact-finding team from the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday commenced its enquiry into the sexual assault on the Anna University student.
The NCW which on its own took cognisance of the alleged rape of the 19-year-old student on the university campus last week, constituted a two-member fact finding committee to investigate the incident.
The committee consists of NCW member Mamta Kumari and retired IPS officer Praveen Dixit, who formerly served as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra.
They are scheduled to meet the victim, her family, friends, and officials concerned besides representatives of non-governmental organisations in order to ascertain the facts.
The panel would focus on finding out the circumstances leading to the incident, assess the actions taken, and propose measures to prevent such incidents in the future.
Meanwhile, amidst an allegation of denial of police permission for their agitation on Monday, scores of opposition AIADMK members attempted to stage protests throughout Tamil Nadu claiming the involvement of another person in the sexual assault case in which the police had already arrested a man.
Hundreds of AIADMK members were arrested when they staged an agitation. They are likely to be released in the evening.
On December 28, the Madras High Court ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising three IPS officers to investigate the Anna University alleged sexual assault case.
A second-year student of Anna University was allegedly sexually assaulted on the Anna University campus on the night of December 23 and one person, who was later identified as Gnanasekaran, has been arrested in connection with the case.