Madras HC allows burial of slain BSP leader Armstrong's body on private land in Thiruvallur

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has permitted the burial of slain BSP leader and advocate K Armstrong’s mortal remains on a private land in Thiruvallur district owned by one of his relatives.

The order was passed by Justice V Bhavani Subbarayon, in a special session on Sunday, after hearing a petition filed by the slain leader’s wife, Porkodi.

The petitioner, in fact, moved the court an urgent petition on Saturday seeking a direction to the authorities of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to grant permission for burying the body in the premises of the party office at Perambur in Chennai.

When the petition came up for hearing before Justice Bhavani, advocate R Sankarasubbu, appearing for Porkodi, submitted that the GCC hasn’t taken a decision on the matter.

However, Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran informed the court that the application was rejected as the proposed site is a residential area and the space and pathway are inadequate.

He suggested that the burial could be held at a place, 1.5 km away from the proposed site, and the government is willing to provide a specific area.

The petitioner’s counsel objected to the suggestion and pressed for granting permission to bury the body in the party office premises so that party men and supporters can raise a memorial and cherish his memory.

Refusing to accept it, the judge pointed out that permission cannot be granted for burial in a residential area because the public should not be put in trouble due to inadequate space and access roads.

Yet, she suggested that the body could be buried at the site offered by the government and later exhumed to some other place with enough space and access facilities for raising a memorial in future.