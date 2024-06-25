Transborder fishing continues to remain a thorn in the flesh of India and Sri Lanka

With the Sri Lankan navy on June 22, 2024 arresting 22 Tamil Nadu fishermen, the total number of fishermen arrested till date this year has gone up to 204, which is almost 75 percent of the 240 fishermen (approximate) held in 2023.

In the latest incident, the fishermen were detained from the North Sea on charges of poaching in Delft island. Their boats were also seized. This year, including the Saturday's incident, a total of 27 trawlers have been seized.

Transborder fishing has been a thorn in the flesh of both India and Sri Lanka for over three decades.

Since the start of the civil war in Sri Lanka in 1983, Tamil Nadu fishermen from the districts adjoining Palk Bay and Palk Strait have braved arrests and detentions and even risked their lives to fish in Sri Lankan waters.

During the war, many fishermen lost their lives, either caught in the crossfire between the Tamil Tigers and the Sri Lankan Navy or being mistaken by the Navy as foes.

A few hundreds, who were arrested, had spent weeks and months in Sri Lankan jails and detention camps. Hundreds of boats have been damaged or seized, forcing many boat owners into bankruptcy. Yet, transborder fishing by Tamil Nadu boats continues unabated.

There are many reasons for this as stated by the fishermen community and the various fishermen societies in Tamil Nadu.

The major reason outlined by them is the declining catch in the Indian waters. The Indian fishing grounds are depleted of their resources and the fishermen move over to the Sri Lankan waters for their rich aquatic flora which, among other reasons, has swelled due to being untouched during the war.

V Vivekanandan, Advisor, South Indian Federation of Fishermen Societies, says that the fishermen who end up in Sri Lankan waters are mostly 2nd or 3rd generation fishermen whose ancestors too are fishermen.