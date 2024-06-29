Onus on hooch tragedy will be on police, district SP: TN CM Stalin

"Despite all these efforts, that too within 24 hours, the AIADMK is insisting on a CBI enquiry. We have nothing to hide unlike the Sathankulam custodial death (in Thoothukudi district in 2020) case during the previous AIADMK regime," Stalin said, winding up the debate on the demand for grants to home department, a portfolio he holds.

The DMK then sought a probe by the CBI as the previous AIADMK government "concealed and distorted facts" on the Sathankulam incident, he said.

In addition to prompt action in the Kallakurichi incident, he had sternly warned that hereafter the district police superintendent and local police official will have to take responsibility if any hooch death occurs in their jurisdiction, the chief minister said.

The AIADMK, he said, frequently raised the issue in the House and disrupted the proceedings as it was frustrated over its defeat in the Lok Sabha election, losing all seats it had contested.

"The AIADMK engineered the Kallakurichi incident to conceal its defeat in the elections and crisis within the party," Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, said.

Likewise, the government was taking all efforts to completely prevent the movement and sale of narcotics, he said.