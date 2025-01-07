Tamil Nadu governor was sent to trouble govt, insult Tamil: Kanimozhi at DMK protest

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi alleged on Tuesday that the BJP government at the Centre had made R N Ravi Governor of Tamil Nadu only to give trouble to the DMK government and to insult Tamils.

Stating that the Gubernatorial position was not meant to do politics, she said the Governor was free to go on leave if he wasn't keen on addressing the Legislative Assembly.

"Why play politics? There's no need for the Governor to do politics. He can take leave and refrain from attending Assembly," the MP from Thoothukudi said while addressing the party members at a massive protest here seeking the Governor's recall.

The protest - held at district headquarters across the state too - was also aimed at condemning Ravi for choosing not to read out the address prepared by the state government at the commencement of the maiden Assembly session for this year.

On Monday, Ravi walked out of the Legislative Assembly without reading out the customary address.

The Raj Bhavan later said that the Governor left the House in deep anguish as the constitution of Bharat and the national anthem were once again insulted in the Assembly.