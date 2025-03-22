INTERVIEW | Rising debt as Centre has clipped our financial autonomy: TN Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu

While debt is unavoidable in an economy, a higher revenue deficit (RD) is an unhealthy indicator. Ours is still over Rs 40,000 crore, which is around 46% of our fiscal deficit. How are we going to bring it down?

We have already brought it down from Rs 49,279 crore (2024-25 BE) to Rs 46,467 crore (in 2024-25 RE). In 2025-26, we are expecting it to come down to Rs 41,635 crore. The previous AIADMK government’s borrowings were mainly to bridge the RD. We are not doing that. In terms of GSDP, the RD has come down from 3.16% in 2020-21 to 1.17% in 2025-26.

All the measures I highlighted earlier will help in bringing this down further.

Though the union government did not release the grants-in-aid as expected, especially the Rs 2,152 crore meant for Samagra Shiksha, we are optimistic and are expecting in good faith that this will be released next year without imposing any conditions. That will also help us bring the RD down further.

You have allotted Rs 57,231 crore for capital expenditure (Capex), which is a 22.4% jump from the Rs 46,766 crore in 2024-25 (RE). Are there any special focus areas?

Since we are projecting an increase in our revenue and a reduction in borrowing, we are planning to invest more in capex, which is the right thing to do. There are not going to be any specific focus areas. We want it to be distributed across sectors, such as improving basic infrastructure, drinking water schemes, a new reservoir near Chennai, elevated corridors, funding for new airports etc.

However, there are also a few important projects for which we have earmarked more funds.

There was criticism earlier about the alleged indifference of the government towards the financial woes of the state-run universities. This year, as you said, there is a special focus on higher education, which included the allocation of Rs 700 crore as block grants...

We have always been adequately funding our state-run universities. The government will step in and aid. We will not leave them to starve. As you said, we have allotted Rs 700 crore for block grants.

However, we are very keen that the culture of research in universities should be strengthened. That is what universities are for. We are ready to fund them more, provided they come up with good projects. Anna University is a pride of our education system. That has to become a globally-recognised premier institution.

Although big-ticket populist measures were largely absent in the budget, you have allotted Rs 2,000 crore for providing laptops or tablets to 20 lakh college students over two years. Are you going to impose any eligibility criteria?

This was one of our electoral promises. We did not stop the distribution of free laptops to students as AIADMK alleged. It is the AIADMK that did so, for which one of the reasons was the issues in supply, especially in the chips needed. That is why we have planned it over two years to ensure a steady supply

Importantly, we want to provide the best specifications possible unlike the laptops provided by the previous AIADMK government. We want them to be of real use to college students in their studies and help them learn emerging technologies like AI. Therefore, we have not arrived at any tentative cost per laptop or tablet.

However, with more service providers in the market now, we are hoping to get the best specifications at the best possible price through a competitive and transparent bidding process.

We will, of course, start with students of government colleges. In terms of eligibility criteria, we have not decided about it as of now. However, we will start the preliminary work immediately since it is a project involving huge logistics.

Is there a political angle to this announcement since the beneficiaries will be predominantly first-time voters?



Certainly not. We have introduced the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, where the direct beneficiaries are children. We have announced schemes for the Sri Lankan repatriates and children who have lost both their parents. They do not even have votes. We have announced initiatives for trans persons, who do not constitute a huge vote bank.

We do not introduce schemes with votes in mind. We look at them as empowering measures in line with the progressive Dravidian ideology. Before Independence, it was the Justice Party that first introduced voting rights for women. In 1989, Kalaignar (late CM M Karunanidhi) brought legislation to secure women’s rights in family-owned properties.

In this budget, we have announced a 1% reduction in the registration fees for properties valued up to Rs 10 lakh if they are registered in the name of women, with the hope that this will increase the share of properties owned by women. Hence, there is an ideological continuity and intent of further empowerment in these initiatives. This is how schemes evolve.