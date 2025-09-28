Priceless lives lost: EPS consoles families after Karur rally tragedy

SALEM: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday visited the Karur Government Medical College and Hospital, where he paid homage to the 39 people who lost their lives in the stampede at TVK leader Vijay’s campaign rally. He also met those undergoing treatment and consoled their families.
Speaking to reporters after his visit, Palaniswami expressed profound grief, calling it one of the worst tragedies in Indian political history. “We have lost priceless lives. I do not wish to blame anyone at this moment. This is a painful and shocking situation,” he said.
He noted that apart from the 39 confirmed dead, 51 people were being treated at the Karur government hospital - two of them in critical condition - while 30 others were admitted to private hospitals. According to reports, the tragedy unfolded soon after the meeting began, when the lights at the venue went out, triggering panic and a sudden rush.
Palaniswami alleged serious lapses in security arrangements. “The crowd control measures were visibly inadequate. On television, it was clear that the police did not properly regulate the gathering. If full security had been given, such a tragedy could have been prevented,” he said. He further accused the DMK government of providing large-scale police deployment for its own events while neglecting opposition rallies.
The AIADMK chief also stressed that organisers must take responsibility. “When a leader holds meetings in several districts, he must review the arrangements in each place and plan accordingly. Political leaders must ensure the safety of the people who come trusting the party and the government. Delays in starting meetings also create avoidable risks,” he remarked.
Drawing from his own tenure as Chief Minister, Palaniswami said that during AIADMK rule, thousands of protests and rallies had been conducted without any such tragedy because of strong administrative coordination and adequate arrangements.
Even while criticising the government, he underlined that this was not the moment to cast blame. “This is the first time in India that such a large loss of life has occurred in a political meeting. In Tamil Nadu, our brothers and sisters have lost their lives. It is heartbreaking. All party leaders must reflect on this,” he said.
He urged the state and political leadership to learn lessons from the disaster and ensure that such a tragedy never occurs again.