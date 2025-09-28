Priceless lives lost: EPS consoles families after Karur rally tragedy

SALEM: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday visited the Karur Government Medical College and Hospital, where he paid homage to the 39 people who lost their lives in the stampede at TVK leader Vijay’s campaign rally. He also met those undergoing treatment and consoled their families.

Speaking to reporters after his visit, Palaniswami expressed profound grief, calling it one of the worst tragedies in Indian political history. “We have lost priceless lives. I do not wish to blame anyone at this moment. This is a painful and shocking situation,” he said.

He noted that apart from the 39 confirmed dead, 51 people were being treated at the Karur government hospital - two of them in critical condition - while 30 others were admitted to private hospitals. According to reports, the tragedy unfolded soon after the meeting began, when the lights at the venue went out, triggering panic and a sudden rush.