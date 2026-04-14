TN polls: BJP manifesto promises Rs 2000 monthly aid to women, free LPGs; 'Thaipoosam' to be State festival

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto, assuring a monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 to all women heads of households and a one-time sum of Rs 10,000 to every household.

The party has promised three LPG cylinders free of cost, each on the occasions of Pongal, Tamil Puthandu and Deepavali.

The party also announced that it will declare Thaipoosam as the state festival to honour Lord Murugan and will ensure that the tradition of lighting the Karthigai Deepam at the Thiruparankundram Hilltop is resumed and protected through the years.

This comes after Justice Swaminathan's order directing that the ceremonial lamp be lit on the Deepa Thoon (lamp pillar) located atop the Thiruparankundram hill.

This had led to a tussle between the ruling DMK, which denied the permission, and the BJP, which demanded that the devotees be allowed to light the lamp atop the hill. The row escalated to contempt petitions and also echoed in Parliament last year.

Meanwhile, in its manifesto, the BJP has also promised to overhaul Tamil Nadu's rail network by enabling land acquisition at fair prices and expanding connectivity via projects like High Speed Rail Corridors (Chennai-Bengaluru, Chennai-Hyderabad), Coimbatore-Tiruppur Salem RRTS, Villupuram-Chennai Semi-Urban Rail, Hydro Power Train project and new Sleeper Vande Bharat trains linking Chennai with Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.