Karthigai Deepam row: Madras HC upholds order allowing lamp lighting at Deepathoon

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday upheld a single judge’s order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at a stone pillar, known as the Deepathoon, on the lower of the two peaks atop the Thiruparankundram hillock, which houses both the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple and the Sikkandar Badhusha Dargah.

As reported by Bar and Bench, a division bench comprising Justices G Jayachandran and K K Ramakrishnan held that the petitioners opposing the lighting of the lamp had failed to place any substantial or “formidable” material before the court to establish that the practice was barred under the Agama Shastras.

According to Bar and Bench, the Bench firmly rejected the State government’s contention that lighting the lamp could result in law and order problems. The judges observed that it was “ridiculous and hard to believe” that the lighting of a lamp by the temple management on temple land could disturb public peace, unless such disturbances were “sponsored by the State itself”. “We pray that no State should stoop to that level to achieve their political agenda,” the court remarked, as quoted by Bar and Bench.

The court further noted, that the State’s apprehension of potential disturbance to public peace was nothing but an “imaginary ghost created conveniently”, which had only fostered mistrust between communities.

The Bench also criticised what it described as a “mischievous” submission by the Waqf Board claiming that the stone pillar belonged to the dargah, Bar and Bench reported.

Highlighting the rationale behind religious practices, the judges observed, that the tradition of lighting a deepam at an elevated place enables Hindu devotees at the foothills to see and worship it. When such a customary practice exists, the court said, there was no plausible reason for the temple management to refuse devotees’ request to light the lamp.

Upholding the single judge’s ruling, the Bench directed the temple devasthanam to light the lamp at the stone pillar identified as the Deepathoon, thereby dismissing the State’s reservations over the nature and identity of the structure, Bar and Bench noted.

The court also observed that the Archaeological Survey of India would be at liberty to impose conditions to ensure preservation of the monument on the hillock. It directed that members of the public should not accompany the temple devasthanam during the lighting of the lamp, and asked the district collector to supervise and coordinate the event.

The Bench further said that the detailed guidelines laid down in its judgment would help both Hindu and Muslim communities celebrate their respective festivals at the Thiruparankundram hillock without disturbing each other.

“We want a peaceful coexistence of both the parties. That can be done if there is understanding and uniformity. Constitutionally, natural resources are common to all, and everyone should have freedom of religion without disturbing the other,” the judges observed, Bar and Bench reported.

The detailed judgment is awaited.