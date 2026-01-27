Petition filed in SC against HC ruling mandating ASI nod for Thirupparankundram lamp lighting

NEW DELHI: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging Madras High Court’s January 6 order which allowed the lighting of a lamp on Thirupparankundram hill subject to clearance from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and police.

In his plea, Ravikumar, the original petitioner, has challenged the HC’s directive as an unlawful dilution of binding civil court decrees recognising the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple’s ownership and control of the hill, and as an impermissible judicial intrusion into an essential religious practice.

Ravikumar contended that although the HC acknowledged the temple’s right to light the Deepam at the Deepathoon, it rendered that right conditional by subjecting it to administrative discretion.

He contended that the HC exceeded its jurisdiction by imposing fresh substantive restrictions. “The decisions concerning where and by whom the Deepam is lit fall within the temple’s internal religious management and denominational autonomy, protected under Article 26 of the Constitution, and cannot be made subject to statutory authorities in the absence of a clear legislative mandate,” Ravikumar said in his appeal.