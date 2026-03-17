AIADMK’s CV Shanmugam draws flak for sexist remark about actress at women’s safety protest

VILLUPURAM: At a protest organised by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Villupuram to demand women’s safety in the state, former minister and Rajya Sabha MP CV Shanmugam made sexist remarks about an actress, drawing widespread criticism from political leaders and on social media.
The demonstration was held on Wednesday at the municipal ground under Shanmugam’s leadership, with party members accusing the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government of failing to curb a rise in sexual assault cases in the state.
While addressing the gathering, Shanmugam said, “APJ Abdul Kalam asked people to dream. Chief Minister MK Stalin has gone a step further and has asked us to tell him his dreams. What if someone says they want (actor's name)? Will the Chief Minister arrange that? He (pointing to a person nearby) may ask for his marriage actor to be arranged with the actor. Will Stalin fulfil that?”
In a post on X, DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi condemned Shanmugam for his comments referring to an actress. “Political civility or basic morality has never existed for AIADMK members. Therefore, it is futile to expect the opposition leader to take action against the utterly disgusting speech of this individual, who belongs to a party that has a habit of demeaning women,” she wrote in a post on X.
“On a platform where women's safety is being discussed, it is deeply painful that such a speech full of disrespect finds a place. Such speeches not only reveal a mindset that objectifies women but also create a wrong precedent in society,” Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai said in a statement. Demanding an apology from Shanmugam, Selvaperunthagai said it is the responsibility of everyone to build a society where women’s dignity and safety are protected.
The South Indian Film Artistes’ Association, in a statement, also condemned the remarks made by Shanmugam, saying that while political discourse during elections may involve ideological differences, it must adhere to basic standards of decency, especially from elected representatives.
The association underscored the contributions of women across fields, including politics, citing leaders such as Indira Gandhi and J Jayalalithaa. It also questioned whether such language reflects political values or leadership standards.
Noting that he is a people’s representative, the film fraternity collectively demanded an apology and a clear assurance from Shanmugam that women in their profession would not be demeaned in the future.
Following the backlash, Shanmugam issued a clarification to television channels, stating, "I inadvertently mentioned the name of an actress. I regret it. I did not mention the name with any ulterior motive. I express my heartfelt regret for the mistake caused.” However, no official statement or open apology had been issued by him till Tuesday evening.
(TNIE has avoided mentioning the name of the actor Shanmugam referred to)