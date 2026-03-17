AIADMK’s CV Shanmugam draws flak for sexist remark about actress at women’s safety protest

VILLUPURAM: At a protest organised by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Villupuram to demand women’s safety in the state, former minister and Rajya Sabha MP CV Shanmugam made sexist remarks about an actress, drawing widespread criticism from political leaders and on social media.

The demonstration was held on Wednesday at the municipal ground under Shanmugam’s leadership, with party members accusing the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government of failing to curb a rise in sexual assault cases in the state.

While addressing the gathering, Shanmugam said, “APJ Abdul Kalam asked people to dream. Chief Minister MK Stalin has gone a step further and has asked us to tell him his dreams. What if someone says they want (actor's name)? Will the Chief Minister arrange that? He (pointing to a person nearby) may ask for his marriage actor to be arranged with the actor. Will Stalin fulfil that?”

In a post on X, DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi condemned Shanmugam for his comments referring to an actress. “Political civility or basic morality has never existed for AIADMK members. Therefore, it is futile to expect the opposition leader to take action against the utterly disgusting speech of this individual, who belongs to a party that has a habit of demeaning women,” she wrote in a post on X.