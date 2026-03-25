AIADMK forges ahead of rival DMK as Palaniswami seeks re-election from Edappadi

CHENNAI: The opposition AIADMK appears to forge ahead of its political foe, the DMK, in announcing its first list of candidates for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, with its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami seeking re-election from Edappadi constituency for the sixth time.

At the end of an action-packed three days of hectic activity, Palaniswami announced that he would contest from Edappadi, his home constituency, yet again. He sprang a surprise by finalising the seat-sharing with major allies, viz., the BJP, PMK and AMMK on March 23, announced a 297-point election manifesto for the Assembly election and on Wednesday announced the first list of his party candidates.

His rival DMK, which has finalised seat-sharing with its allies, is yet to release its manifesto or announce its candidates.

Edappadi K Palaniswami, popularly known as EPS, served as the seventh Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu from 2017 to 2021. The 71-year-old leader of the opposition in the Assembly has been representing the Edappadi Assembly constituency since 2011 as MLA and previously from 1989 to 1996.

He was elected as MP from Tiruchengode in the 1998 Lok Sabha election. He had been the highways and minor ports minister in the Jayalalithaa cabinet, and also served as public works minister. He is the general secretary of AIADMK since March 2023.

Born in Salem district, where the Edappadi constituency falls, Palaniswami hails from an agrarian family and identifies himself as a farmer. He entered politics in 1974, enrolling as a volunteer in the AIADMK and gradually rose up in ranks to become general secretary.