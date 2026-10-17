AIADMK at 55: From three decades in power to an uncertain future

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the AIADMK, led by then general secretary J Jayalalithaa, secured 40.77% of the total votes polled. Since then, the data shows the AIADMK's vote share fell to 33.29% in 2021. It plunged further to 21.21% in the April 2026 Assembly elections.

Currently, the party stares at an uncertain future.

Political scientist Prof Ramu Manivannan says the AIADMK has been a "sinking ship" since Jayalalithaa's death in December 2016.

The party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswamy while greeting workers on the Dravidian major's entry into its 55th year on Saturday, recalled Jayalalithaa's historic declaration that "even after a hundred years, this movement will function only for the people."

At a time when the party stands at a critical crossroads, Palaniswami called upon the cadres to work with renewed vigour to turn Jayalalithaa's vision into reality.

According to former AIADMK spokesperson Apsara Reddy, the party's ailment today is a fundamental crisis of leadership, vision, and fresh thinking.

2026 has been another difficult year for the AIADMK. The Dravidian party, which is part of the NDA, is licking its wounds after setbacks in the April elections and the October 6 by-elections to two assembly constituencies.

AIADMK could win only 47 seats in the April elections, coming third behind the TVK and the DMK. The TVK emerged as the largest party with 108 seats and came to power.

Following the poll debacle, in which the Vijay-led fledgling party scored a stunning victory, several former AIADMK leaders and MLAs joined the ruling TVK.

By the end of June, six AIADMK legislators resigned and joined TVK. On October 13, the Madras High Court upheld Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar's decision to accept the resignations of the six legislators.

The AIADMK is mulling to move the Supreme Court against the HC order.

AIADMK finished third in the October Madurantakam and Dharapuram by-elections. The AIADMK vote share in Dharapuram fell from 40.56% in April to 25.08%, and in Madurantakam, it fell from 34.95% in April to about 25.61%.

Despite the setbacks, AIADMK clearly retains organisational assets and a significant electoral constituency. However, its recent performance raises questions about whether those assets are translating into effective mobilisation, especially among younger voters and in constituencies where TVK has gained ground. The party has said it intends to restructure its organisation and strengthen youth outreach. The sooner it does, the good for the party.