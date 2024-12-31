Person of the year: Revanth Reddy's influence and impact in 2024

HYDERABAD: For Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, 2024 marked the zenith of his political career. Fresh from the 2023 electoral victory, he stormed through the first five months of the year, almost single-handedly leading the Congress campaign for the Lok Sabha elections while ensuring that the party remained united. This allowed Revanth to act independently and counter attacks from opposition parties.

He was targeted by the opposition on various issues, which he managed to rebut skillfully.

Though the Lok Sabha results were not as he would have liked the Congress and BJP bagged eight seats each while the BRS drew a blank the losses in Malkajgiri and Mahbubnagar must have stung.

After the elections, Revanth turned his attention to governance, focusing on developing and expanding Hyderabad city and announcing the Fourth City.

However, Revanth’s attempts to shake up things ran into rough weather HYDRAA and the Musi Riverfront Development Project stirred up many controversies, giving the BRS and BJP political ammunition.

The highlights of Revanth’s 2024 were his successful visits to Davos, the US, and South Korea. In Davos, he convinced investors that Telangana was both the present and the future.

Revanth managed to attract over Rs 80,000 crore in investment proposals to the state from these visits. He also ensured the implementation of some of the six guarantees, especially the release of Rs 21,000 crore for the crop loan waiver scheme.

Also noteworthy was the establishment of the Skill University, aimed at enhancing the quality of education and skills among youth. When it came to maintaining cordial relations with the Centre something his predecessor failed to achieve Revanth was as skillful as a gymnast at the Olympics. He made it clear that he would not allow political differences to derail his vision for Telangana by securing financial assistance from the Centre.

However, it is up to readers to decide if politics played a role in the inquiry commissions on Kaleswaram, Power Purchase Agreements with Chhattisgarh, or the ACB probe into the alleged misuse of funds in the Formula-E race.

The jury is also out on the chief minister’s stance regarding the arrest of actor Allu Arjun following the Sandhya Theatre stampede. His impassioned speech in the state Assembly brought Tollywood to its knees, batting for the underdog.