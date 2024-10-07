Telangana CM Revanth Reddy dares opposition leaders to live in Musi catchment area

HYDERABAD: Reiterating that his government was ready to spend more than Rs 10,000 crore for rehabilitating those affected by the Musi Riverfront Development Project, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday asked the leaders of opposition parties to give suggestions on how to implement the plan instead of merely criticising it.

The CM also challenged BRS leaders KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao as well as BJP MP Eatala Rajender to stay in Musi river catchment area for just one week. “Only then will they understand the problems and plight of poor people living in that area,” he said.

Revanth made these remarks after handing over appointment letters to 1,635 candidates who were recruited in various government departments.

“Isn’t it true that 60,000 acres of land were acquired by evicting residents of 40 villages for construction of Mallannasagar project? Wasn’t land acquired for Kondapochammasagar or Ranganayakasagar projects? Today for the Musi project, 10,000 families are being displaced. Instead of giving suggestions on rehabilitating the displaced families, the opposition parties are making unnecessary comments. Should residents of Musi river catchment area live in dirty, polluted environment and just die there? Why shouldn’t they lead better lives?” he asked while stating his government’s intention to provide them dignified living conditions.