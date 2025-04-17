Telangana IAS officer gets notice for sharing AI image of controversial 400-acre land in Kancha Gachibowli

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad Police have issued a notice to a senior IAS officer over the reposting of an AI-generated image of a 400-acre land in Kancha Gachibowli, adjacent to the University of Hyderabad (UoH), to elicit information pertaining to the case of creating and circulating "misleading" content on social media platforms regarding the land parcel.
Smita Sabharwal, on March 31, reposted an image featuring earthmoving machines, two deer, and a peacock, which was originally shared by another social media handle on 'X'.
"A notice was issued under Section 179 BNSS on April 12 to the IAS officer. It is a notice to elicit some information as a witness," a police official told PTI.
Police said that after the notice was issued, she sought some clarification.
A fresh notice will be issued, seeking her appearance before the police at a location of her choice, police added.
"She doesn't have to come to the police station because she is a witness. We have to record her statement and find out some facts (regarding the case)," he said.
Cases were earlier registered regarding the posting of some images on social media.
In that regard, to find out what exactly she posted and from where she got it, the notice was issued seeking information, police said.
Police had booked cases following complaints that "misleading" content was created, posted, and circulated on social media platforms.
The complainants alleged that the content was maliciously intended to cause public unrest and provoke the student community and agitating groups to breach public peace by morphing photos and videos related to the land with unverified information.
It was alleged that the edited clips were widely circulated on various social media platforms, resulting in "misrepresentation".
A notice under Section 179 of the BNSS is issued by a police official to call a person as a witness.
The Telangana cadre officer is currently the Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture.
The Telangana government's plan to auction this ecologically sensitive land for the construction of urban infrastructure and an IT park has triggered protests by the UoH Students' Union.
Student groups and environmental activists have voiced opposition to the proposed development at the site, citing ecological conservation concerns.
The Telangana government earlier stated that the 400-acre land in Kancha Gachibowli belongs to it.
The matter is currently being heard in both the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court.