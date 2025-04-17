Telangana IAS officer gets notice for sharing AI image of controversial 400-acre land in Kancha Gachibowli

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad Police have issued a notice to a senior IAS officer over the reposting of an AI-generated image of a 400-acre land in Kancha Gachibowli, adjacent to the University of Hyderabad (UoH), to elicit information pertaining to the case of creating and circulating "misleading" content on social media platforms regarding the land parcel.

Smita Sabharwal, on March 31, reposted an image featuring earthmoving machines, two deer, and a peacock, which was originally shared by another social media handle on 'X'.

"A notice was issued under Section 179 BNSS on April 12 to the IAS officer. It is a notice to elicit some information as a witness," a police official told PTI.

Police said that after the notice was issued, she sought some clarification.

A fresh notice will be issued, seeking her appearance before the police at a location of her choice, police added.

"She doesn't have to come to the police station because she is a witness. We have to record her statement and find out some facts (regarding the case)," he said.