Telangana tunnel collapse: Rescue teams look for human presence at locations suggested by scientists

NAGARKURNOOL: Rescue teams involved in the Telangana tunnel collapse operation are inspecting locations identified by scientists for possible human presence, following a radar survey, as they only detected metals at other spots, officials said on Monday.

Scientists from the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) in Hyderabad conducted a Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) survey inside the tunnel to look for signs of human presence.

"They (are) trying at the other locations (given by scientists). The scientists are ready to conduct GPR survey again at any other points," they said.

The challenging conditions inside the tunnel, including slush and water, complicated the efforts of both rescue personnel and scientists.

However, officials noted that with improving conditions, the scientists are ready to carry out the survey again.

Drilling was also carried out at locations where NGRI scientists had detected "anomalies" inside the tunnel. However, only metallic objects were found.