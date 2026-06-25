Ayodhya temple donation row: SIT probe 'eyewash', formed to protect the powerful, says Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday dismissed the SIT probing the Ram Temple donation scam as an "eyewash" and not legally valid.

Kejriwal, who landed at Lucknow airport on his way to Ayodhya, alleged that the SIT, or Special Investigation Team, was intended to protect influential people rather than uncover the truth.

He was received by hundreds of party workers at the airport. Addressing reporters at the airport, Kejriwal lamented the alleged theft of valuables and cash received in donations by the grand temple.

"Diamonds and precious stones that devotees offered to God have been stolen, Rs 200 crore in cash has been stolen, and even 200 kilograms of silver have been stolen," he said.

"I am deeply distressed. There are crores and crores of people like me who are deeply distressed. That is why I am going to Ayodhya. Tomorrow I will visit the Ram Temple and offer prayers to Lord Ram, and I will also visit Hanumangarhi," the former Delhi chief minister said.