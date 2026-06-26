Ram temple donation 'thieves' want to unseat you; support me in fight: Kejriwal to CM Yogi

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday took a swipe at Yogi Adityanath and said those accused of their involvement in the alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations were also conspiring to unseat the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

"I want to tell Yogi ji that Maharaj ji, these 'donation thieves' are plotting to remove you as well. They are also after your chair. Why are you standing with people who have committed such a grave sin? My fight is that these 'donation thieves', these demons, should be publicly hanged. Please support me in this fight," Kejriwal told reporters in Ayodhya, requesting the UP chief minister not to support these "great sinners".

His remarks came shortly after Adityanath, while addressing a public meeting in Deoria, took a swipe at the former Delhi chief minister without naming him.

Notably, Kejriwal is in Ayodhya over the alleged Ram temple donation embezzlement controversy.

"One gentleman from Delhi has also come here these days. I want to tell him that the people of Delhi gave him 15 years to serve but he ruined Delhi and only spread corruption. Look at Ayodhya today and see how the BJP's double-engine government has transformed it in nine years. Then go back and repent," Adityanath said.

The exchange came amid an ongoing controversy over the alleged embezzlement of donations and valuables offered at the Ram temple.