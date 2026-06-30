'Direct assault' on faith: Congress slams PM Modi's silence on Ram temple 'loot'

Amid an intensifying row over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Congress on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" on the "loot" is a "direct assault" on the faith of crores of people across India.

The opposition party also said that its delegation was scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Tuesday to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Ram, but Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajai Rai was allegedly "arrested" by the police.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "PM Modi's silence regarding the looting at the Shri Ram Temple is a direct assault on the religious faith of crores of people across the country."

"The Modi government constituted the (Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra) Trust without any transparent criteria or public consultation and appointed RSS members to it. Subsequently, the entire trust was exempted from the ambit of the RTI Act. Modi ji, break your silence," Ramesh said.

Ramesh's remarks came in response to Rai's post around midnight in which he had claimed that barely after he arrived in Ayodhya, the BJP government, "gripped by fear", had the police "arrest" him at his hotel and take him away in a vehicle.

"The BJP government's authoritarianism has reached its peak! A delegation from the Uttar Pradesh Congress was scheduled to visit Ayodhya tomorrow, June 30, to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Shri Ram. I had barely arrived in Ayodhya when the BJP government, gripped by fear, had the police arrest me at my hotel and is taking me away in a jeep," Rai had said.

The Congress has demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe and the dissolution of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.