Turning Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's "Hyderabadi biryani" jibe at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi into a political opportunity, the Hyderabad-based party is serving the popular dish on the streets of Uttar Pradesh to drive home its message ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The Samajwadi Party has hit back, however, saying the dish served by AIMIM is "fake" Hyderabadi biryani, "just like their leaders".

"People here don't like Hyderabadi biryani. They like pulao and mutton biryani," Azam Khan had told reporters in Rampur on November 19 when asked about Owaisi, who has entered into an alliance with the Chandrashekhar Azad's Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) for the upcoming Assembly elections under the banner of Samajik Parivartan Morcha.

Days after the remark, AIMIM leaders organised biryani gatherings and distribution programmes across the state, from Etawah to Bareilly. The events drew crowds in Muslim-dominated localities, turning a debate over food preferences into a political show of strength.

In Bareilly, AIMIM state general secretary Nadeem Qureshi hosted a Hyderabadi biryani gathering at his office on Tuesday night. Party office-bearers, workers and supporters attended the event.

"People in Uttar Pradesh have taken a liking to Hyderabadi biryani. Its popularity will only increase in the coming days," Nadeem said Wednesday.

He said Hyderabadi biryani gatherings and distribution drives had been held in several districts, including Rampur, Hathras, Bahraich, Etawah and Sambhal, and would continue across the state until the Assembly elections.