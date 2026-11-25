Turning Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's "Hyderabadi biryani" jibe at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi into a political opportunity, the Hyderabad-based party is serving the popular dish on the streets of Uttar Pradesh to drive home its message ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
The Samajwadi Party has hit back, however, saying the dish served by AIMIM is "fake" Hyderabadi biryani, "just like their leaders".
"People here don't like Hyderabadi biryani. They like pulao and mutton biryani," Azam Khan had told reporters in Rampur on November 19 when asked about Owaisi, who has entered into an alliance with the Chandrashekhar Azad's Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) for the upcoming Assembly elections under the banner of Samajik Parivartan Morcha.
Days after the remark, AIMIM leaders organised biryani gatherings and distribution programmes across the state, from Etawah to Bareilly. The events drew crowds in Muslim-dominated localities, turning a debate over food preferences into a political show of strength.
In Bareilly, AIMIM state general secretary Nadeem Qureshi hosted a Hyderabadi biryani gathering at his office on Tuesday night. Party office-bearers, workers and supporters attended the event.
"People in Uttar Pradesh have taken a liking to Hyderabadi biryani. Its popularity will only increase in the coming days," Nadeem said Wednesday.
He said Hyderabadi biryani gatherings and distribution drives had been held in several districts, including Rampur, Hathras, Bahraich, Etawah and Sambhal, and would continue across the state until the Assembly elections.
In Etawah, the party's district unit distributed biryani in the Muslim-dominated Nai Basti locality. A poster featuring Owaisi was put up at the venue.
District president Shamshad Hussain said the programme was organised in response to Azam Khan's remarks. He claimed that "more than 85 per cent of Muslims now favoured Owaisi", asserting that AIMIM would receive their support in the 2027 elections.
Muhammad Shafiq, a cook hired by AIMIM in Bareilly, told PTI that Hyderabadi biryani was different from the meat pulao popular in Uttar Pradesh.
"It is prepared by layering marinated meat with basmati rice, fried onions, mint, saffron and spices before slow-cooking it on dum. Hyderabadi biryani is spicier, with green chillies and yoghurt, while the Awadhi yakhni pulao in Uttar Pradesh is milder and cooked in meat stock with whole spices," he explained.
However, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chaand said the dish being served by AIMIM in Uttar Pradesh was "fake Hyderabadi biryani".
"Just as their leaders are fake and their party's thinking is fake, the Hyderabadi biryani they are serving is also fake," he said.
"People in Uttar Pradesh have always preferred local food. We have our own biryani, pulao, kebabs, chaat and sweets. Their fake Hyderabadi biryani will find no takers here," Chand said.
The biryani campaign has added an interesting dimension to the emerging political contest in Uttar Pradesh, where AIMIM is seeking to expand its presence beyond its traditional base in Hyderabad.
Owaisi has been pitching the alliance as an alternative to the BJP, while accusing the Samajwadi Party and the Congress of failing to adequately represent Muslims.
At a recent rally in Meerut, he said the alliance would first remove Yogi Adityanath from power in Uttar Pradesh and subsequently take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.
The AIMIM chief has also repeatedly targeted the Samajwadi Party over the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, alleging that the then Akhilesh Yadav government failed to provide adequate assistance to those displaced by the violence.
(With inputs from PTI)