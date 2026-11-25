Yogi said every alliance had its own beliefs, rules and etiquette, and both parties were entitled to stake their claims. However, he questioned whether anything could be more humiliating for the Congress than the SP announcing five candidates while seat-sharing talks were still under way.

Dismissing speculation about differences among NDA partners, Yogi said: “The NDA is not a crowd of separate parties pulling in different directions but one team that will sit across the table, talk face-to-face, and decide together,” he said.

“This serves a message to the SP and Congress – wrestling isn't done this way; it happens face-to-face, with everyone sitting together at the table. There is no dispute here,” he added, in an apparent swipe at the SP-Congress alliance, which is reportedly facing hurdles over seat-sharing.

He also accused the opposition of trying to create confusion over the NDA's allies and asserted that there were no differences between the BJP and its partners.

“All allies, including the Nishad Party and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, are part of the NDA. They will contest the elections together. There is no dispute within the alliance,” he said.

Rejecting allegations of communal politics, the chief minister said that under the BJP government, no one could claim to have been denied the benefits of a welfare scheme on the basis of caste or religion.

“But, at the same time, if anyone dares to challenge the law, will be given a befitting reply,” he maintained.

On Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's proposed visit to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in December, Yogi said that sailing in two boats simultaneously was dangerous.

“It is good that he wants to visit Ayodhya now, but had such a good sense prevailed in 1990s, SP would not have had Ram bhakts killed in firing,” he said, reiterating that the SP chief should apologise to Ram devotees and Hindus for the incident before visiting Ayodhya.

“It is good that you understand the importance of Lord Ram, every Hindu should,” he said. Yogi added that Akhilesh Yadav's proposed visit to Ayodhya would not affect the BJP's vote bank, as its supporters were nationalists who believed in India's Constitution and heritage.

Responding to Yadav's remarks on infiltrators, the chief minister described himself as a citizen of undivided Uttar Pradesh who had moved to Gorakhpur in 1992. He said the SP might consider him an infiltrator but regarded actual infiltrators from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan as its own.

Yogi also dismissed any confusion among BJP cadres over ticket distribution, saying the party followed a clearly defined selection process.

“The Parliamentary Board takes a decision after the recommendation of the Election Committee. Over the past 10 years, BJP MLAs have undertaken extensive work for the development of their constituencies. The BJP’s approach is to bring people together, not to divide them,” he said.