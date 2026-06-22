Rebel 'real Trinamool' camp claims control, removes Mamata Banerjee as party chairperson

KOLKATA: In a dramatic development on Monday, the rebel ‘real Trinamool’ camp led by Ritabrata Banerjee, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, removed former chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee as party chairperson, and Abhishek Banerjee, MP from Diamond Harbour, as national general secretary of the party in the state.
The dissident group’s move comes after tensions within the party, with the Trinamool Congress earlier expelling Ritabrata Banerjee, MLA from Uluberia Purba, and Sandipan Saha, MLA from Entally, for anti-party activities. Both leaders had alleged irregularities in the party’s internal resolution process and claimed that signatures of several MLAs were forged in connection with the election of Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of Opposition.
According to sources from the rebel camp, Ritabrata Banerjee held a meeting at a hotel in New Town, where around 60 MLAs and 70 councillors of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation were present and supported the decisions. Arup Roy, MLA from Howrah Central, was named as the new chairperson replacing Mamata Banerjee. A 30-member state committee was also formed, with Arup Roy as head. Firhad Hakim, Rathin Ghosh, and Aroop Biswas were made vice-presidents of the ‘real Trinamool’.
Hours after the development, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress issued show-cause notices to the dissident MLAs who attended the meeting. The rebel camp said the meeting was called to address what it described as a “constitutional crisis” within the party.
Addressing the meeting, Ritabrata Banerjee said the party constitution required a national working committee to be formed every three years and claimed that the last such panel was constituted in February 2022. “The organisational structure was not renewed after the expiry of its tenure. Therefore, it became necessary to initiate the process of reconstituting the party's national leadership,” sources quoted him as saying.
Reacting to questions about Abhishek Banerjee, Ritabrata Banerjee said, “Who is Abhishek? The man, who was heckled by people? Nothing was discussed about him in today’s meeting.”
The rebel MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar have indicated plans to approach the Supreme Court to claim the party symbol, while uncertainty remains over control of party assets.