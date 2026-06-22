Rebel 'real Trinamool' camp claims control, removes Mamata Banerjee as party chairperson

KOLKATA: In a dramatic development on Monday, the rebel ‘real Trinamool’ camp led by Ritabrata Banerjee, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, removed former chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee as party chairperson, and Abhishek Banerjee, MP from Diamond Harbour, as national general secretary of the party in the state.

The dissident group’s move comes after tensions within the party, with the Trinamool Congress earlier expelling Ritabrata Banerjee, MLA from Uluberia Purba, and Sandipan Saha, MLA from Entally, for anti-party activities. Both leaders had alleged irregularities in the party’s internal resolution process and claimed that signatures of several MLAs were forged in connection with the election of Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of Opposition.

According to sources from the rebel camp, Ritabrata Banerjee held a meeting at a hotel in New Town, where around 60 MLAs and 70 councillors of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation were present and supported the decisions. Arup Roy, MLA from Howrah Central, was named as the new chairperson replacing Mamata Banerjee. A 30-member state committee was also formed, with Arup Roy as head. Firhad Hakim, Rathin Ghosh, and Aroop Biswas were made vice-presidents of the ‘real Trinamool’.