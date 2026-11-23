The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI), in consultation with the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, to increase the number of appellate tribunals hearing appeals related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed the tribunals to segregate appeals into two categories, those challenging the deletion of voters' names from the electoral rolls and those challenging the inclusion of names.

The SC also directed that appeals against voter deletions be taken up on priority, particularly those from Assembly constituencies where civic body elections are scheduled. It said that appeals challenging voter inclusions did not require the same degree of urgency and could be taken up subsequently.

The apex court also directed the poll panel to identify suitable premises at different locations across Kolkata to facilitate easier access to the appellate tribunals and expedite the disposal of pending appeals.

It said that appeals concerning voters falling within the jurisdiction of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation should be given preference.

During the hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioners, told the bench that around 38 lakh appeals had been filed, of which only about one lakh had been disposed of.

He said that approximately 93 per cent of the appeals against deletions have been decided so far and inclusions have been ordered.

Bhushan said that the figures demonstrated the need for expeditious adjudication, particularly in view of the large number of pending appeals.

He also pointed out that more than two lakh voters in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation area had allegedly been excluded from the electoral rolls and that their appeals were pending.

He further said around 22 lakh appeals remained pending and urged the bench to consider allowing them to vote in upcoming civic bodies' polls.

Justice Bagchi said that constituencies where elections were scheduled to take place could be given priority.

He also suggested that the number of tribunals be increased and that their locations be made more convenient for litigants, in consultation with the chief justice of the high court.