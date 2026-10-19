Chorbagan stampede could've been averted had govt made proper planning before Durga Puja: Adhir Ranjan

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said that the stampede in north Kolkata's Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal could have been averted had the government made proper planning beforehand.
He said such incidents have occurred before and the administration should have taken proper precautions.
"The tragedy could have been averted had the government taken proper precautions, even before granting permission for this year's puja," he told reporters here.
The former MP said nine IPS officers, who were transferred out of Kolkata following the West Bengal assembly election results, have been brought back only after the tragedy struck.
He demanded that a court-monitored independent investigation committee be immediately set up to probe the incident that claimed 19 lives and left at least 25 others injured.
Maintaining that the Suvendu Adhikari government was taking steps only after the incident occurred, Chowdhury said, "Projected footfall, width of road, etc. should have been examined before grant of permission for holding the Durga Puja at Chorbagan."
The Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal, which is quite popular among revellers, is situated on a narrow lane off Central Avenue in north Kolkata. At least 19 people died, and 25 were injured in the stampede following a crowd surge amid rain on Saturday evening.
Reacting to an attack on actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai a day before, the former leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha questioned the law and order in the country under the BJP rule.
"The BJP-ruled Centre and states make proud announcements regarding the double-engine government, but the reality is that gang attacks and lawlessness are rampant in Mumbai and other large cities," he said.
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after gunmen opened fire at him in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening.
"The BJP must answer for its failure to provide safety and security to the general public," Chowdhury added.
(With inputs from PTI)