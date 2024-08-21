Kerala landslides: These survivors had to flee Chooralmala and plan never to return again

Although there was no rain that night, the landslide struck without warning. Jazeer's attempts to contact the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) failed to yield any result. Eventually, help was promised, but not until dawn. Till then, they were stranded on the hill. As daylight broke at 6 am, they ventured down only to find that their village has vanished. No buildings, no landmarks, just slush, slush, slush everywhere.

The School Road and Mundakkai areas suffered the most casualties, and the collapse of the Chooralmala bridge cut off access to the other side. Many of Jazeer's friends died, and over 250 people remain missing. He emphasises that no warnings were issued, not even from the panchayat.

Jazeer and his family plan to move to a rented home, vowing never to return to their old place out of fear.

Divya : Engulfed by water

Divya, 30, lived metres away from the landslide area. Her home, situated on a hill, was engulfed by water when the landslide occurred. Without electricity, she, her husband, and their child were trapped inside. They climbed the Soochipara rock to save themselves and were rescued in the morning. Divya received updates through WhatsApp groups but hasn't returned home since saying she doesn't feel safe going back.

Krishna Kumar: A tea estate worker’s experience

Krishnakumar, 56, worked at a tea estate. When the first landslide struck at 1 am, he rushed to rescue others. Minutes later, a second landslide occurred, and amidst the chaos, he heard someone yell, "Run as fast as you can!"

He hurried home to find his wife and children outside, screaming for help. Sirens blared as they all escaped in a jeep to a safer location. Krishnakumar too insists that they need to find a new home, as returning is not an option.