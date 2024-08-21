Kerala landslides: These survivors had to flee Chooralmala and plan never to return again

The landslides that swept away Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Kerala's Wayanad district on July 30 have left behind nothing but a few slivers of hope to cling on to for the survivors.
The two villages today are vast stretches of slush, emptiness and what remains of the catastrophe that struck on that fateful day.
The New Indian Express spoke to a few survivors in Chooralmala. Here is what they had to say:
Jazeer: When life took a terrifying turn
Jazeer KS (26), a driver by profession, never imagined he'd have to flee nature's fury. He was asleep in his house when at around 1.35 am a deafening sound woke him up from his slumber. In a flash, he grabbed his phone and yelled at everyone in the house to run for their life while he too tried taking to his heals. But by then the slush has entered the house, rising up to chest level. Amidst the chaos, Jazeer, his wife, parents and brother managed to somehow battle their way to safety in pitch-black darkness, guided only by a pale, distant light from a house on the hilltop.
When they reached the top of the hill, they found around 30 others already huddled there. Just as they caught their breath, another landslide struck with a thunderous roar nearby. An elderly woman in their group, who was unable to walk, was carried to safety with makeshift slings made out of a mundu, while they too ran to a safer stop.
Although there was no rain that night, the landslide struck without warning. Jazeer's attempts to contact the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) failed to yield any result. Eventually, help was promised, but not until dawn. Till then, they were stranded on the hill. As daylight broke at 6 am, they ventured down only to find that their village has vanished. No buildings, no landmarks, just slush, slush, slush everywhere.
The School Road and Mundakkai areas suffered the most casualties, and the collapse of the Chooralmala bridge cut off access to the other side. Many of Jazeer's friends died, and over 250 people remain missing. He emphasises that no warnings were issued, not even from the panchayat.
Jazeer and his family plan to move to a rented home, vowing never to return to their old place out of fear.
Divya : Engulfed by water
Divya, 30, lived metres away from the landslide area. Her home, situated on a hill, was engulfed by water when the landslide occurred. Without electricity, she, her husband, and their child were trapped inside. They climbed the Soochipara rock to save themselves and were rescued in the morning. Divya received updates through WhatsApp groups but hasn't returned home since saying she doesn't feel safe going back.
Krishna Kumar: A tea estate worker’s experience
Krishnakumar, 56, worked at a tea estate. When the first landslide struck at 1 am, he rushed to rescue others. Minutes later, a second landslide occurred, and amidst the chaos, he heard someone yell, "Run as fast as you can!"
He hurried home to find his wife and children outside, screaming for help. Sirens blared as they all escaped in a jeep to a safer location. Krishnakumar too insists that they need to find a new home, as returning is not an option.
Rahul: A student's nightmare
Rahul, 26, was preparing for an exam the next day. He was awake when the first loud noise pounded them. Feeling vibrations and hearing the rumblings build up, his father shouted out for him. Rahul and his family locked themselves in a room, but slush soon flooded in, reaching chest level. They managed to escape to a nearby two-storey house's top floor.
Realising they needed to cross the road to reach a safer hill, Rahul and his father ventured out but were horrified by the sight of a floating dead body. They went back to the top floor, deciding to wait until morning. Half an hour later, another landslide struck, and Rahul feared the worst. Miraculously, the building remained standing despite debris hitting it.
At 6:30 am, the NDRF arrived, rescuing them with tree logs. Rahul and his family were taken to the Chooralmala camp and then moved to a relative's home. They lost all their documents, including identity proofs necessary for Rahul's exams. He managed to print an e-Aadhaar and received an MLA's letter but remains uncertain about the future. His sister Neethu's October wedding is now uncertain, with all their gold jewelry and cash gone.
Post-traumatic stress has severely affected Rahul and his family. Nightmares and fear plague them with even the slightest sounds or ambulance sirens triggering panic.