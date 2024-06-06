Buzzing now: Chandrababu Naidu, the 'Kumaraswamy of India'

With TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu turning out to the most important alliance partner in the NDA after his thumping win in Andhra, some people in Karnataka are calling him the "Kumaraswamy of India".

They are using this moniker with a reason as they see the soon-to-be Chief Minister of AP driving hard bargains ahead of government formation with only 16 MPs on his side. By demanding the Speaker's post and other plum positions, these people are saying Naidu is trying to do a HD Kumaraswamy.

The ex-CM of Karnataka has been famously known to pull off seemingly impossible bargains even after winning a marginal number of seats in assembly elections. These have included demanding and getting the Chief Minister's chair and several key portfolios. Will Naidu succeed similarly at the Centre is what they are waiting to see.

After seeing the photo of a pensive Narendra Modi (seen above), these people were also heard saying that the BJP, which did not bother to arrest high petrol and LPG prices and imposed taxes on everything, did have a lot of serious thinking to do.

What else awaits the mighty as hardball coalition politics comes into play?