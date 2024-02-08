Internet suspended, holiday declared as Pakistan begins voting; Sharif tipped to win

ISLAMABAD: Millions of Pakistanis began voting Thursday in an election marred by allegations of poll rigging, with the country's most popular politician in jail and a military-favoured candidate tipped to win.

Authorities said they were suspending mobile telephone services across the country during voting "to maintain law and order" following a bloody election campaign -- including two blasts on Wednesday that killed 28 people.

Pollsters have predicted a low turnout from the country's 128 million eligible voters following a lacklustre election campaign overshadowed by the jailing of former prime minister Imran Khan, and the hobbling of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party by the military-led establishment.

With former prime minister Imran Khan in jail, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is expected to win the most seats in Thursday's vote, with analysts saying its 74-year-old founder Nawaz Sharif has won the blessing of the generals. Sharif will be eying the premiership for a record fourth time in Thursday's election.

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates are contesting the polls independently after the Supreme Court upheld the decision of the election commission to deprive his party of its iconic election symbol cricket 'bat'.

The contest also involves the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who has been declared as the party's prime minister face.

Polling stations opened at 8:00 am (0300 GMT) and were due to close at 6:00 pm.

"I prayed this morning, then I picked up my brother and we came to cast our vote," said Zaeem Khan, 40, outside a polling station at the Government College of Technology in Lahore.

Officials have deployed more than 650,000 army, paramilitary and police personnel to provide security for an election already marred by violence.

Though the incidents of violence in Pakistan's financial capital Karachi have not been at the scale witnessed in Balochistan province in the run-up to the elections, yet there is fear of violence breaking out and even terror attacks in some areas where polling stations have been deemed as "sensitive." 44,000 polling stations were normal while 29,985 were declared as sensitive, and 16,766 as highly sensitive.