China warns against foreign role in Dalai Lama's succession, objects to Indian official's remark

NEW DELHI: China has strongly objected to recent remarks by “Indian officials” on the Dalai Lama’s succession, with its ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, asserting on X that the reincarnation of the Tibetan spiritual leader is “entirely an internal affair of China” and warning that “no interference by any external forces will be allowed.”

“It has been noted that some Indian officials recently made remarks regarding the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama,” the ambassador Xu said.

“The Chinese government firmly opposes any attempts by overseas organizations or individuals to interfere in or dictate the reincarnation process. Xizang [Tibet] is an inalienable part of China’s territory. The lineage of the Dalai Lamas evolved entirely within China’s Tibet region.”