China warns against foreign role in Dalai Lama's succession, objects to Indian official's remark

NEW DELHI: China has strongly objected to recent remarks by “Indian officials” on the Dalai Lama’s succession, with its ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, asserting on X that the reincarnation of the Tibetan spiritual leader is “entirely an internal affair of China” and warning that “no interference by any external forces will be allowed.”
“It has been noted that some Indian officials recently made remarks regarding the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama,” the ambassador Xu said.
“The Chinese government firmly opposes any attempts by overseas organizations or individuals to interfere in or dictate the reincarnation process. Xizang [Tibet] is an inalienable part of China’s territory. The lineage of the Dalai Lamas evolved entirely within China’s Tibet region.”
The remarks came after Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday that “no one else, besides the Dalai Lama, has the right to decide on his next reincarnation,” directly pushing back against China’s claims. Beijing has maintained that any reincarnation must be approved by the Chinese government.
Later, Rijiju clarified that he had made the comment in his personal capacity as a follower of the Dalai Lama, and not on behalf of the Indian government.
India, meanwhile, has maintained an official distance from the issue. Responding to media questions on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “The Government of India does not take any position or speak on matters concerning beliefs and practices of faith and religion.”
The ministry added, “The Government has always upheld freedom of religion for all in India and will continue to do so.”
The envoy reiterated China’s longstanding position that religious titles and succession processes, including those involving the Dalai Lama, are matters governed by Chinese law.
“The conferment of religious status and titles is the prerogative of the central government. The reincarnation of Living Buddhas is managed in accordance with Chinese law, and no external interference will be tolerated,” he said.