LIVE | Israel-Iran conflict: Iranian general and Khamenei's closest aide killed in overnight Israeli strike

Israel and Iran, traded airstrikes on Tuesday for a fifth consecutive day after Tel Aviv launched a massive and unprovoked attack on Tehran last week, killing its highest military officials and senior nuclear scientists in addition to 60 civilians, including 20 children.
Israel's attacks on Iran so far killed at least 224 people including 70 women and children. Iran's retaliatory missile attacks struck central and northern Israel killing at least 24 Israelis, including a 10-year-old child.
G7 leaders on Monday called for "de-escalation" in the Middle East starting with the Israel-Iran conflict, as US President Donald Trump hastily left the group's summit.
Trump, who was making his return to the international diplomatic calendar, departed the gathering in the Canadian Rockies a day early as ally Israel pounded Iran.
After a day of statements backing diplomacy, Trump ominously took to social media to sound a warning to people in the Iranian capital, whose population is nearly 10 million.
"Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Having earlier hesitated at backing a joint statement on the crisis, Trump relented during a dinner at a forested lodge under the snow-capped mountains in Kananaskis.
"We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza," said the joint statement released by Canada.
The statement said Israel "has a right to defend itself" and stressed "the importance of the protection of civilians," as the growing attacks kill civilians on both sides.
The leaders of the club of industrial democracies -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- stated their conviction that Iran "can never have a nuclear weapon."
US President Donald Trump said he is looking forward for a 'real end' to the conflict between Israel and Iran, and not just a ceasefire.
"I'm not looking for a ceasefire, we're looking at better than a ceasefire," Trump told reporters shortly after arriving back in the United States from a G7 summit in Canada.
The president said he was looking for "an end, a real end, not a ceasefire," adding that he wanted a "complete give-up" by Iran.
Israel claimed that another high-ranking Iranian general, Ali Shadmani, had been killed in an overnight strike.
Gen Ali Shadmani had just been named as the head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.
Shadmani was a general in Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and known as the closest figure to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iran did not immediately acknowledge Shadmani's death.
"For the second time in 5 days— the IDF has eliminated Iran’s War-Time Chief of Staff, the regime’s top military commander. Ali Shadmani, Iran’s senior-most military official and Khamenei’s closest military advisor, was killed in an IAF strike in central Tehran, following precise intelligence," Israel Defense Forces posted the update on X.
Amid rising hostilities between Israel and Iran, around 110 Indian students from Urmia have safely crossed into Armenia and are awaiting their flight to Delhi, scheduled for tomorrow.
The Indian Embassy has also moved students out of Tehran, while residents with private transport have been advised to leave.
The MEA has activated a 24x7 control room in New Delhi and emergency helplines in Tehran, Bandar Abbas, and Zahedan to assist Indian nationals.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on said the state government is making all efforts to ensure the safe return of Kannadigas stranded in conflict-hit regions.
Speaking to reporters, he said the situation is being closely monitored and coordination is underway with central authorities.
“I have spoken to Kannadigas stuck in war-hit areas and also to Congress leader Nataraj Gowda. Though airports are currently closed, the stranded individuals are being taken care of properly,” he said.
The Chief Minister added that officials are on standby to facilitate their return once airports reopen, possibly in a day or two.
Two explosions were heard on Tuesday in Iran's northwestern city of Tabriz, local media reported as Iran and Israel trade fire for a fifth day.
"Two explosions occurred in Tabriz five minutes apart," the Ham Mihan newspaper reported.
"Thick smoke was seen around Tabriz Tuesday morning after the explosion," Mehr news agency reported, publishing a video from the city, which lies more than 600 kilometres (375 miles) from Tehran and is home to a major air force base targeted by Israel in recent days.
According to an Al Jazeera report, the Israeli military has claimed responsibility for killing Ali Shadmani, the head of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, in an attack on Tehran.
The military identified Shadmani as Iran’s “most senior military commander” and described him as “the man closest to” Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In a statement, the military said following "a sudden opportunity overnight, the (Israeli air force) struck a staffed command centre in the heart of Tehran and eliminated Ali Shadmani, the war-time Chief of Staff, the most senior military commander, and the closest figure to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei".
Shadmani had recently taken over the role after the previous commander, Gholam Ali Rashid, was reportedly killed on Friday.
Indian citizens in Iran were on Tuesday requested to immediately contact the Embassy of India and provide their location and contact numbers, as the Israel-Iran conflict entered a fifth day with US President Donald Trump and Israeli forces giving "evacuation warnings" to the residents of central Tehran.
"All Indian Nationals who are in Tehran and not in touch with the Embassy are requested to contact the Embassy of India in Tehran immediately and provide their Location and Contact numbers. Kindly contact: +989010144557; +989128109115; +989128109109," the Embassy of India in Tehran said in a post on X.
After Israeli strikes landed near the hotel where he was staying in the Iranian province of Qom, Aimal Hussein desperately wanted to return home. But the 55-year-old Afghan businessman couldn't find a way, with Iranian airspace completely shut down.
“Flights, markets, everything is closed, and I am living in the basement of a small hotel,” Hussein told The Associated Press over phone on Monday. "I am trying to get to the border by taxi, but they are hard to find, and no one is taking us.”
Loud booms were heard over Tel Aviv and Jerusalem on Tuesday, AFP journalists reported, after air raid sirens sounded in several parts of Israel and the military warned of incoming Iranian missiles.
"A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel," the military said in a statement, adding that the air force was "operating to intercept and strike where necessary to eliminate the threat."
US President Donald Trump said his early departure from the G7 summit in Canada on Monday had "nothing to do" with working on ceasefire between Israel and Iran, adding France's leader, Emmanuel Macron, was "wrong" in how he described the exit.
"Publicity seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a 'cease fire' between Israel and Iran," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
"Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!"
Israel and Iran traded missile fire for a fifth straight day Tuesday, as US President Donald Trump warned Tehran residents to "immediately evacuate" and left a G7 summit early.