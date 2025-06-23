LIVE | Israel-Iran conflict: US strikes dealt ‘monumental damage’, says Trump

Regime change: President Donald Trump hinted Sunday at interest in regime change in Iran, despite several of his administration officials earlier stressing that US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites did not have that goal.
Death toll: Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 950 people and wounded 3,450 others, a human rights group said.
Iran warns of consequences: Iran threatens US bases in response to strikes on nuclear sites adding that the US "decided to destroy diplomacy" the Iranian military will decide the "timing, nature and scale of Iran's proportionate response.”
Impact unclear: The full impact of the U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites remains uncertain. UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi said no one can currently assess the damage at the Fordo facility, meanwhile, satellite images show a crater at Natanz
Hormuz Strait closure looms: Iran’s parliament has backed a proposal to close the strategic Hormuz Strait, threatening global energy supply. A final decision is pending from the country’s top security body.
Global reactions: North Korea condemned the U.S. strikes as a violation of the UN Charter, blaming Israel’s “reckless valour” for regional tensions. Meanwhile, Australia backed the U.S. action, with Foreign Minister Penny Wong saying it supports efforts to stop Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. Several close U.S. allies urged a return to the negotiating table following American strikes on Iran that fueled fears of a wider conflict, while noting the threat posed by Tehran’s nuclear program.
Markets react: The price of oil rose and U.S. stock futures fell as global markets react to the U.S. strike against Iran. The price of Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 2.6 per cent to USD 79 a barrel. U.S. crude rose 2.6% to USD 75.76 a barrel.
Israel's army said it was striking military sites in western Iran's Kermanshah on Monday, as fighting between the two foes raged for the 11th day.
The Israeli air force "is currently striking military infrastructure sites in Kermanshah in Iran", a military statement said.
Iran's judiciary said Monday it executed a man found guilty of spying for Israel, as fighting raged between the two countries for an 11th day.
"Mohammad-Amin Mahdavi Shayesteh was hanged this morning for intelligence cooperation with the Zionist regime," the judiciary said, using Iran's term for Israel.
Indian markets opened deep in the red on fresh geopolitical nerves and a crude-driven cost-push inflation outlook. With elevated risk aversion and economic uncertainty, investors are steering into safe assets, while traditional support levels are being tested.
US President Donald Trump's decision to unleash American air power on Iran makes a "mockery" of his own calls for the continuation of talks with Iran, the Congress said on Monday and slammed the Modi government for neither criticising nor condemning the US bombing and Israel's aggression.
The opposition party reiterated the absolute essentiality of immediate diplomacy and dialogue with Iran.
Australia closed its embassy in Tehran and evacuated staff and their families due to the “deteriorating security environment,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday that also urged Australian citizens still in Iran to leave quickly.
Foreign Minister Penny Wong said she spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and they agreed to work “closely” to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon and to pursue peace.
“There is an opportunity … over the next two weeks for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy,” Wong said from Adelaide on Friday.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged China Sunday to help deter Iran from shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial trade route, following American strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.
"I encourage the Chinese government in Beijing to call them about that because they heavily depend on the Strait of Hormuz for their oil," Rubio said on Fox News.
North Korea condemned on Monday US strikes on Iran, calling it violation of the United Nations charter and blaming the tension in the Middle East on the "reckless valor of Israel".
China also condemned U.S. strikes on Iran, calling them a serious violation of international law that further inflamed tensions in the Middle East.
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the "situation in the Middle East remains perilous,” after meeting Thursday at the White House with his U.S. counterpart, Marco Rubio, and presidential envoy Steve Witkoff.
“At this time, no one, including the (International Atomic Energy Agency), is in a position to assess the underground damage at Fordo,” said U.N. nuclear chief Rafael Grossi.
Iran has said that the US "decided to destroy diplomacy" with its strikes on the country's nuclear programme and that the Iranian military will decide the "timing, nature and scale of Iran's proportionate response".
Iran’s U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that it called after U.S. strikes on three of its nuclear facilities that “Iran had repeatedly warned the warmongering U.S. regime to refrain from stumbling into this quagmire.”
He accused Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of succeeding in getting U.S. President Donald Trump to do the West’s “dirty work” and hijack U.S. foreign policy, “dragging the United States into yet another costly and baseless war.”
Iravani called U.S. and Israeli aggression against Iran “a clear and flagrant breach of international law,”
He said that as Iran’s foreign minister held talks this week with several European counterparts, “the United States decided to destroy that diplomacy.”
“What conclusion can be drawn from this situation?,” Iravani asked. “From the perspective of Western countries, Iran must `return to the negotiating table.’ But, as Iran’s foreign minister mentioned, `how can Iran return to something it never left -- let alone.’
Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong said her government endorsed the U.S. strikes.
“We support action to prevent Iran getting a nuclear weapon and that is what this is,” she said.
Her remarks to Channel Nine news Monday were firmer than an official statement supplied Sunday by her government immediately after the strikes that stopped short of backing President Trump’s measures.
“Ultimately we want to see de-escalation and diplomacy,” Wong said Monday.
She would not say whether Australian satellite communications or signals intelligence were employed by the United States. Both countries are members of the Five Eyes intelligence sharing partnership.
But Wong said the U.S. had been clear that “this was a unilateral strike.”
Satellite images analyzed Monday by The Associated Press appear to show at least one crater at Iran’s Natanz nuclear enrichment site after the United States targeted the underground portion of the facility.
A hole of around 5 meters (16 feet) could be seen in images taken by Planet Labs PBC and Maxar Technologies on Sunday after the American strikes. That hole sits directly over the underground portion of the site, which includes centrifuge halls.
Iran has offered no assessment of how much damage has been done at the site. Previous Israeli strikes destroyed an above-ground centrifuge hall, as well as all of the power equipment at the site, likely cutting its electrical supply.
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned Sunday against yet "another cycle of destruction" and retaliation following the US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, which he said marked a "perilous turn" in the region.
Iran on Sunday threatened US bases in the Middle East after massive air strikes that Washington said had destroyed Tehran's nuclear program, though some officials cautioned that the extent of damage was unclear.
President Donald Trump insisted Sunday that US strikes had destroyed Iranian nuclear sites, after other officials cautioned that the extent of damage was still unclear.
"Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term!" Trump wrote on social media, without sharing the images he was referencing.
"The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!" he added.
Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 950 people and wounded 3,450 others, a human rights group said Monday.
The Washington-based group Human Rights Activists offered the figures, which covers the entirety of Iran.
It said of those dead, it identified 380 civilians and 253 security force personnel being killed.
Iran's ambassador to the United Nations on Sunday slammed the United States for its strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.
"The United States, a permanent member of this Council... has now once again resorted to illegal force, waged a war against my country, under a fabricated and absurd pretext: preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons," Amir Saeid Iravani told the UN Security Council.
"It's not politically correct to use the term, 'Regime Change,' but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn't there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.