Tejas fighter jet crashes during demonstration at Dubai Air Show, pilot dead

A HAL Tejas fighter jet crashed around 2:10 p.m. local time on Friday during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show. The pilot was killed in the crash.

"A Tejas fighter aircraft from India participating in today's flying display at the Dubai Airshow has crashed, resulting in the tragic death of the pilot," Dubai's state-run media office posted on X.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed that the pilot of the Tejas aircraft sustained fatal injuries. The IAF said it deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident, it added.

Black smoke rose over the Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central as a crowd of spectators watched, and sirens sounded after the crash.

The city-state’s second airport was hosting the biennial Dubai Air Show, which has seen major aircraft orders by both the long-haul carrier Emirates and its lower-cost sister airline FlyDubai.

According to a report, this is the second crash involving the Tejas fighter jet. On March 12, 2024, a single-engine Tejas fighter jet crashed near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan minutes after participating in a tri-services exercise.

The Tejas, which means 'Radiance' or 'Brilliance' in Sanskrit, is an Indian single-engine, 4.5-generation, delta-wing multirole fighter aircraft developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency and produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for both the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy.

The first indigenous LCA was inducted in July 2016. The first IAF Squadron to induct the Tejas was the No 45 Squadron, the 'Flying Daggers'. Forty LCA Tejas Mk 1 fighters were ordered initially, of which 36 have been inducted till now.

The IAF had ordered 83 LCA Tejas Mk 1A at a cost of Rs 46,000 crore in 2021. Once this new order is completed, along with the four aircraft of the first order, in the stipulated 15 years, the IAF will have 40 LCA, over 180 LCA Mark-1A and at least 120 LCA Mark-2 planes.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence on Thursday dismissed social media claims alleging an ‘oil leakage’ in the indigenously built LCA Tejas fighter jet during the Dubai Airshow, calling the circulating videos ‘fake’ and intentionally misleading.

According to the Gulf News, in a firm statement posted on X, the Ministry said certain accounts were ‘deliberately pushing a false narrative’ to undermine the aircraft’s reliability with ‘baseless propaganda’. The controversy erupted after videos showing liquid dripping from the aircraft were shared widely, with some users claiming it signalled a malfunction.