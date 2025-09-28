British PM Starmer warns Labour in 'fight of our lives' as party meets

LIVERPOOL: Britain's ruling Labour party gathered for its annual meeting on Sunday, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer battling to convince nervous lawmakers that he can lead the "fight of our lives" against the insurgent hard-right.
Although the ex-lawyer led Labour back to power in July last year after 14 years in opposition, scandals, policy missteps and plummeting poll ratings have already raised doubts about his future.
The four-day gathering in Liverpool, northwest England, comes amid chatter about a possible leadership challenge and follows two recent high-profile departures from government in the wake of embarrassing revelations.
The conference, which ends on Wednesday, takes place with Labour lagging well behind the upstart anti-immigrant Reform UK party, led by anti-EU firebrand Nigel Farage, in national surveys.
Starmer said Sunday that the party has "got the fight of our lives ahead of us, because we've got to take on Reform. We've got to beat them.
"The effects will be there for generations," he told the BBC.
He also called Reform's plan to make migrants reapply for new visas with tougher rules "racist", adding it would "tear our country apart."
'Phase two'
Ahead of the conference, finance minister Rachel Reeves said she was pushing for a post-Brexit youth migration deal with the European Union.
She told the Times newspaper that an exchange scheme for young workers would be "good for the economy, good for growth and good for business."
Despite some success on the international stage for his handling of US President Donald Trump and helping co-ordinate European support for Ukraine, Starmer has endured a largely miserable first 14 months domestically as prime minister.
Britain's sluggish economy means a tax-raising budget is reportedly looming, while Starmer has U-turned on welfare reforms and scrapping energy benefits for millions of pensioners following anger among Labour's left-wing base.
Meanwhile, small boat crossings to England of undocumented migrants are at record levels, fuelling support for Reform.
Starmer attempts to reboot his government earlier in September were quickly overshadowed by Angela Rayner's resignation as deputy prime minister for underpaying property tax.
'Discontent'
Starmer then sacked Peter Mandelson as Britain's ambassador in Washington over his friendship with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, with the row raising questions about his judgment.
"His leadership is in crisis, really," said political scientist Steven Fielding. "And the conference isn't really going to resolve that. It'll give people occasion to air their discontent with Starmer," he told AFP.
Starmer will seek to spark a turnaround in his fortunes when he takes to the stage for the gathering's keynote speech on Tuesday.
"The conference is a pivotal moment because it's an opportunity for him to lay out a clear vision of where he is taking the country," said Patrick Diamond, politics professor at Queen Mary, University of London.
He is expected to pitch the next general election, due in 2029, as a straight fight between Labour and Reform, saying the choice is between "patriotic renewal" and "toxic division".
Regional mayor Andy Burnham has called on Starmer to put forward a more leftist vision for Labour, claiming in interviews this week that lawmakers have been urging him to run for leader.
Burnham would first have to find a way to get elected to parliament, and 80 MPs would then have to nominate him to trigger a contest, meaning Starmer is unlikely to face a challenge soon.
The Gaza conflict is also likely to burst onto the agenda with demonstrations planned by pro-Palestinian groups in Liverpool over the weekend.
"Starmer still has time to turn it around," said Diamond, noting that governments often struggle in their first year in power.
But his task could get trickier if Labour members elect Lucy Powell, recently dropped from Starmer's top ministerial team, to succeed Rayner as deputy leader instead of the government's preferred candidate, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson.
A Powell win next month "would be seen as a vote of no confidence in Starmer," said Fielding.