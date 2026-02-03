Deal with India will export more American farm products, help counter Russian aggression: US leaders

NEW YORK: Top American leaders said the trade deal announced by US President Donald Trump with "close partner" India will export more farm products from America to the massive Indian market and the agreement will also help counter Russian aggression.

"Congratulations to President Trump for a superb accomplishment on today's trade agreement with India," Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Senator Jim Risch said in a post on X Monday.

He said he is "very glad to learn that the world's oldest and largest democracy has agreed to reduce trade barriers with the United States."

Describing India as a "close partner" of the US, with a prominent diaspora in America, Risch said New Delhi is an integral partner in countering China's "malign influence" in the Indo-Pacific.

"Now, under this new agreement India has pledged to buy American. It will also help the US counter Russian aggression and in its work to bring an end to Russia's war against Ukraine by cutting off India's support of the Russian energy sector," Risch said.

US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins thanked Trump for "once again" delivering for American farmers. "New US-India deal will export more American farm products to India's massive market, lifting prices, and pumping cash into rural America," she said in a post on X.

Noting that in 2024, America's agricultural trade deficit with India was $1.3 billion, she said India's growing population is an "important market" for American agricultural products and the deal will go a long way to reducing this deficit. "America First victory on top of the dozens of deals for agriculture," she said.

Describing Trump as "Dealmaker in Chief", Secretary of the Department of the Interior and Chairman of the National Energy Dominance Council Doug Burgum said the US President "continues to bring in record investment from US energy purchases. This is energy diplomacy at work, strengthening international relationships and bolstering the US economy!"